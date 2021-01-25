Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSOLD: Ubiquiti UniFi Cloud Key Hybrid
hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281010 25-Jan-2021 11:02
Send private message

Selling a Unifi Cloud Key Hybrid.


$80 incl GST and shipping nationwide. I have had it for a couple of years I think. In great condition. Selling due to upgrade.


Ubiquiti - UniFi® Cloud Key




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Create new topic
hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643391 28-Jan-2021 09:53
Send private message

OK. Fine. You all drive a hard bargain. $70 incl shipping.

 

If no-one is interested off to Trademe it will go.

 

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
fritzman
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2643437 28-Jan-2021 11:17
Send private message

Yep... I'll take it.  PM incoming.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

hairy1

3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644404 30-Jan-2021 13:09
Send private message

Sold! Enjoy the cloud key @fritzman.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.



Mehrts
518 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2644406 30-Jan-2021 13:20
Send private message

First gen cloud keys are harder to move on these days, since they've been superseded by the gen 2 models. Reliability of the gen 1 units was also questionable especially when unexpected power removal occurs which can cause database corruption, but with good backups of the config this is no real issue.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 