FS: Wii-U Pack $100
#281014 25-Jan-2021 12:40
Selling all my Wii-U stuff as it hasn't been used for a while - I originally purchased one to soft mod so I could play BOTW while the kids used the switch but I eventually got a bit bored of that game.

 

The speaker in the tablet I purchased is pretty crackly so I bought another console intending to swap the speaker... but never did... The second tablet looks like a small child has chewed on the right thumb stick.

 

 

 

What's included.

 

2x Black 32GB Wii-U Consoles. (1 has Mario Cart built in)

 

2x Wii-U tablets (one has a dodgy speaker - the other has a chewed right thumb stick)

 

2x Sensor Bars

 

2x Wall chargers

 

2x tablet chargers & docks

 

One box and the following games

 

Mario Cart (No case)

 

Splatooon

 

Super Mario Maker (In Nintendoland box)

 

Skylanders

 

Rayman Legends

 

Batman: Arkham City

 

 

 

Looking for $100 + shipping (About $10 to most places)

 

 

 

 

 

  #2641663 25-Jan-2021 13:04
Pending....

