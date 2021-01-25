Selling all my Wii-U stuff as it hasn't been used for a while - I originally purchased one to soft mod so I could play BOTW while the kids used the switch but I eventually got a bit bored of that game.

The speaker in the tablet I purchased is pretty crackly so I bought another console intending to swap the speaker... but never did... The second tablet looks like a small child has chewed on the right thumb stick.

What's included.

2x Black 32GB Wii-U Consoles. (1 has Mario Cart built in)

2x Wii-U tablets (one has a dodgy speaker - the other has a chewed right thumb stick)

2x Sensor Bars

2x Wall chargers

2x tablet chargers & docks

One box and the following games

Mario Cart (No case)

Splatooon

Super Mario Maker (In Nintendoland box)

Skylanders

Rayman Legends

Batman: Arkham City

Looking for $100 + shipping (About $10 to most places)