Selling all my Wii-U stuff as it hasn't been used for a while - I originally purchased one to soft mod so I could play BOTW while the kids used the switch but I eventually got a bit bored of that game.
The speaker in the tablet I purchased is pretty crackly so I bought another console intending to swap the speaker... but never did... The second tablet looks like a small child has chewed on the right thumb stick.
What's included.
2x Black 32GB Wii-U Consoles. (1 has Mario Cart built in)
2x Wii-U tablets (one has a dodgy speaker - the other has a chewed right thumb stick)
2x Sensor Bars
2x Wall chargers
2x tablet chargers & docks
One box and the following games
Mario Cart (No case)
Splatooon
Super Mario Maker (In Nintendoland box)
Skylanders
Rayman Legends
Batman: Arkham City
Looking for $100 + shipping (About $10 to most places)