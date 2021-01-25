Looking for either a V2 Nucleus or a Mini to run headless as a Roon server.
Mini spec would be preferably i7, 16GB RAM and good SSD.
Old (late 2012) Mac Mini here with an i7-3615QM (Ivy Bridge), 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD.
RAM is an easy upgrade, HDD looks to be possible but a pain.
Wellington area.
Thanks. Must be SSD as Roon do not recommend spinning discs for running the server part of it (music can be on spinning discs).
The minimum spec is
Intel Core i3, Ivy Bridge+
4GB RAM
SSD boot drive
and OSX10.14 or newer. Obvs better chip and RAM is desirable.
I should be able to sort out getting an SSD in it if that's what you want.
SomeoneSomewhere:
Also have a 2012 Mac mini, i7 2.6, 16gb Ram with SSD and HDD for sale.
Hatch:
Geektastic:Hatch:
Price?
Looking for $650.
Hatch:
I presume Model Identifier 6.2?
What size SSD and disc?
Geektastic:
Hatch:
yes correct, Macmini6,2. 256GB SSD with a 1TB HDD.
Solved thanks all.
Got offered a genuine Roon Nucleus by a contact who is no longer needing it so may as well make life easy for myself and go plug & play.