WTB: Roon Nucleus or Mac Mini
#281016 25-Jan-2021 17:09
Looking for either a V2 Nucleus or a Mini to run headless as a Roon server.

Mini spec would be preferably i7, 16GB RAM and good SSD.





  #2641821 25-Jan-2021 17:31
I’ve got an old (2013) MacBook Pro which is i7 and 1 tb ssd ( would need to check ram though)

  #2641834 25-Jan-2021 18:19
Old (late 2012) Mac Mini here with an i7-3615QM (Ivy Bridge), 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD.

 

 

 

RAM is an easy upgrade, HDD looks to be possible but a pain.

 

 

 

Wellington area.

  #2641905 25-Jan-2021 19:47
Thanks. Must be SSD as Roon do not recommend spinning discs for running the server part of it (music can be on spinning discs).

 

 

 

The minimum spec is

 

Intel Core i3, Ivy Bridge+
4GB RAM 
SSD boot drive

 

 

 

and OSX10.14 or newer. Obvs better chip and RAM is desirable.







  #2642019 25-Jan-2021 23:06
I should be able to sort out getting an SSD in it if that's what you want.

  #2642041 26-Jan-2021 07:26
SomeoneSomewhere:

Old (late 2012) Mac Mini here with an i7-3615QM (Ivy Bridge), 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD.


 


RAM is an easy upgrade, HDD looks to be possible but a pain.


 


Wellington area.



@geektastic You can get dual hard drive kits for these ones do you could run the os on a small SSD and have music on a large spinning drive.

It's a half hour job to install.

  #2642073 26-Jan-2021 09:14
Also have a 2012 Mac mini, i7 2.6, 16gb Ram with SSD and HDD for sale.  

 

 

 

 

  #2642074 26-Jan-2021 09:23
Hatch:

Also have a 2012 Mac mini, i7 2.6, 16gb Ram with SSD and HDD for sale.  


 


 



Price?







  #2642077 26-Jan-2021 09:35
Geektastic:
Hatch:

 

Also have a 2012 Mac mini, i7 2.6, 16gb Ram with SSD and HDD for sale.  

 



Price?

 

 

 

Looking for $650. 

  #2642253 26-Jan-2021 11:31
Hatch:

 



 

Looking for $650. 

 

 

 

 

I presume Model Identifier 6.2?

 

What size SSD and disc?





  #2642277 26-Jan-2021 12:15
Geektastic:

 

Hatch:

 



 

Looking for $650. 

 

 

 

 

I presume Model Identifier 6.2?

 

What size SSD and disc?

 

 

yes correct, Macmini6,2. 256GB SSD with a 1TB HDD.

  #2644037 29-Jan-2021 11:36
Solved thanks all.

 

Got offered a genuine Roon Nucleus by a contact who is no longer needing it so may as well make life easy for myself and go plug & play.





