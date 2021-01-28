Lizard1977

I hurriedly set up a home office space last year when the pandemic struck, bringing my PC out of retirement and making use of a spare TV for a monitor. However, it's 42" which is way too big to be using on a daily basis, so I'm looking for something a little more sensible, and that will fit in the desk that I'm building. I've looked at buying new, but there's an outside chance I may be building a new PC in the next 12 months, and would rather not drop big dollars on a monitor with things like high refresh rates or resolutions when I haven't actually specced out that PC. So I'm looking for something modest to tide me over in the meantime.

All I really need is something in the vicinity of 21-24" in screen size, with HDMI input. I'm in Palmerston North, and shipping a monitor at this kind of price point is probably not cost effective. I've no idea really what kind of price such monitors go for...