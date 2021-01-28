Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lizard1977

#281067 28-Jan-2021 09:26
I hurriedly set up a home office space last year when the pandemic struck, bringing my PC out of retirement and making use of a spare TV for a monitor.  However, it's 42" which is way too big to be using on a daily basis, so I'm looking for something a little more sensible, and that will fit in the desk that I'm building.  I've looked at buying new, but there's an outside chance I may be building a new PC in the next 12 months, and would rather not drop big dollars on a monitor with things like high refresh rates or resolutions when I haven't actually specced out that PC.  So I'm looking for something modest to tide me over in the meantime.

 

All I really need is something in the vicinity of 21-24" in screen size, with HDMI input.  I'm in Palmerston North, and shipping a monitor at this kind of price point is probably not cost effective.  I've no idea really what kind of price such monitors go for...

Gordy7
  #2643400 28-Jan-2021 10:11
I bought one of these in December.... wanted HDMI... very happy with it.... at 24" it was a few $$ cheaper than a 21"...

 

https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=458492




Gordy

 

Lizard1977

  #2644031 29-Jan-2021 11:24
Thanks for that tip @gordy7

 

After I posted in GZ I wondered about ex-lease monitors.  I found a nice Dell monitor on etc.co.nz.  It has HDMI and DP, 22" and a max resolution of 1680x1050, for about $171 delivered.

 

In the absence of any better offers from GZ members, it looks like a choice between that ex-lease Dell or the brand new Phillips that Gordy7 mentioned above.  It's really a question of whether the extra resolution and being brand new is worth the extra $27.  I'm guessing it probably is worth it.

Gordy7
  #2644063 29-Jan-2021 12:05
I often help out friends with laptop problems and updates... often these have small poor quality screens.

 

So it is nice to plug in my Philips screen with 1980x1080 reolution....

 

 




Gordy

 

Gordy7
  #2644067 29-Jan-2021 12:11
If you are shopping for price you can of course get a new monitor at $136.93 and 1980x1080 resolution:

 

https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=489439

 

 




Gordy

 

Lizard1977

  #2644099 29-Jan-2021 13:16
That also looks pretty good, especially at that price.  I don't need anything flash, and that looks like it will do the job for not a lot more than I would expect to pay for a second hand monitor.

xpd

  #2644128 29-Jan-2021 14:17
I bought a Samsung 27" curved 1920x1080 for $260 from Playtech. 

 

For the price, that AOC looks good :)

 

 




Lizard1977

  #2644141 29-Jan-2021 14:32
I also note the AOC has a 75hz refresh rate rather than 60hz, but the response time GtG is 6.5ms.  I suspect the slightly higher refresh rate will be nice, but I'm not going to be playing super fast games on it so neither of those specs will probably be dealbreakers, especially for the price.  If and when I build a new PC, I would probably include a higher end monitor to go with the higher specs.  For my 10 year old PC, it will be more than good enough.

