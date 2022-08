FYI, it may be worth looking at your local supermarket. E.g. Pak'n'Save regularly seems to have cheap phones from the main operators. Saw a $19 Vodafone one the other day and have seen cheap phones from the other operators (e.g. Spark, Skinny) over the years. Usually locked to one network though but if the price is right and it's the same network then maybe its worth it. Usually comes with a SIM too so could port over if necessary. Warehouse (and Warehouse Stationary) is another option as well.