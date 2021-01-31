Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Rock Band 4 Instruments/Older Rock Band Dongles (PS3/PS4)
Hi! I'm looking for:

- Rock Band 4 Guitar (PS4)
- Rock Band 4 Drumkit (PS4)
- Rock Band 2 or 3 Guitar Wireless Dongle (PS3) x 2
- Rock Band 2 or 3 Drumkit Wireless Dongle (PS3)
- Rock Band 1 Guitar Wireless Dongle (PS3)

There is an FS post regarding a Rock Band 4 Bundle (PS4) that is pretty much exactly what I am wanting, but I have been unable to get a response from the seller (who was last active on the 11th January).

In the meantime I've managed to get my hands on some older (pre-Rock Band 4) instruments, but they require the use of dongles specific to the different installments of the game. Each instrument requires a separate dongle of the same version.

Please let me know if you have any of the listed items!

It is somewhat easier finding the Xbox 360 version of the older games as these don't require dongles. I've managed to source all the games for the 360 along with 2x Guitars (afraid not for sale however!).




Cheers for the response mike! Unfortunately I don't own an Xbox 360. If the search for PS4 peripherals fail however, I'll definitely be open to the idea of picking up an old 360! Haha

Ditto, I have 2 guitars and a bunch of Rock Band and Guitar Hero games I would let go as no longer have an Xbox 360 :)



I have what you want.

New (not used) RB4 Bundle in box
Used Beatles Rock Band
Rare Symbals for drums and Keytar!!
Extra Guitar.
Lots of other random RB4/3 games/hardware

Have messaged Uou.

