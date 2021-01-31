Hi! I'm looking for:



- Rock Band 4 Guitar (PS4)

- Rock Band 4 Drumkit (PS4)

- Rock Band 2 or 3 Guitar Wireless Dongle (PS3) x 2

- Rock Band 2 or 3 Drumkit Wireless Dongle (PS3)

- Rock Band 1 Guitar Wireless Dongle (PS3)



There is an FS post regarding a Rock Band 4 Bundle (PS4) that is pretty much exactly what I am wanting, but I have been unable to get a response from the seller (who was last active on the 11th January).



In the meantime I've managed to get my hands on some older (pre-Rock Band 4) instruments, but they require the use of dongles specific to the different installments of the game. Each instrument requires a separate dongle of the same version.



Please let me know if you have any of the listed items!