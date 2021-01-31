I have some spare Gallagher/Cardax Security system items that I'd be willing to sell if anyone's interested.

The Gallagher/Cardax security system is a world class alarm and access control system. You'll notice it being used at airports/Government/Commerial buildings.

I'm using this system at home along with additional readers, sensors, and terminals (the items listed here are spares that aren't needed).



1 x Controller 6000 (New)

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/controller-6000/p/C300100

1 x 8H HBUS module (New/Open Box)

- provides 8 HBUS ports, 24 balanced inputs and 8 relay outputs

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/hbus-modules/p/BVC300182

1 x HBUS 8 In 4 Out Board (Used, Good condition)

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/nz/en_NZ/products/access-control-hardware/modules/hbus-i-o-devices/p/C300684

1 x T10 Mifare Reader (Used, Good condition)

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/readers-and-terminals/t10-mifare-reader/p/BVC300400

Required for operation:

- Software licence (can be obtained from various Gallagher resellers for ~400ish). I believe there may be a grace period. I can supply the latest Command Centre software.

- 12V Power Supply

- Access cards (NFC with Android mobile phones can be used with the above reader)



I'm thinking $1k shipped for all items