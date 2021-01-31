Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OmniouS

Trusted
#281125 31-Jan-2021 22:37
I have some spare Gallagher/Cardax Security system items that I'd be willing to sell if anyone's interested.

 

The Gallagher/Cardax security system is a world class alarm and access control system. You'll notice it being used at airports/Government/Commerial buildings. 
I'm using this system at home along with additional readers, sensors, and terminals (the items listed here are spares that aren't needed).

 


1 x Controller 6000 (New)
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/controller-6000/p/C300100

 

1 x 8H HBUS module (New/Open Box)
- provides 8 HBUS ports, 24 balanced inputs and 8 relay outputs
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/hbus-modules/p/BVC300182

 

1 x HBUS 8 In 4 Out Board (Used, Good condition)
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/nz/en_NZ/products/access-control-hardware/modules/hbus-i-o-devices/p/C300684

 

1 x T10 Mifare Reader (Used, Good condition)
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/readers-and-terminals/t10-mifare-reader/p/BVC300400

 

 

 

Required for operation: 

 

- Software licence (can be obtained from various Gallagher resellers for ~400ish). I believe there may be a grace period. I can supply the latest Command Centre software.
- 12V Power Supply
- Access cards (NFC with Android mobile phones can be used with the above reader)

 


I'm thinking $1k shipped for all items

 

 

sparkz25
  #2644962 31-Jan-2021 23:23
Could be interested, what are the first 2 digits of the SN on the modules, also is the controller already configured as a key device?

phrozenpenguin
  #2645005 1-Feb-2021 09:21
Can you use iPhone as access card?

sparkz25
  #2645006 1-Feb-2021 09:24
phrozenpenguin:

Can you use iPhone as access card?



Yes, providing you have multitech readers and mobile credentials, the T10 is not a multitech reader which is a pita as its such a nice small reader



phrozenpenguin
  #2645012 1-Feb-2021 09:30
sparkz25:
phrozenpenguin:

 

Can you use iPhone as access card?

 



Yes, providing you have multitech readers and mobile credentials, the T10 is not a multitech reader which is a pita as its such a nice small reader

 

Thanks.

 

After looking into this a bit more it is WAY more than I need, so not interested any more.

OmniouS

Trusted
  #2645015 1-Feb-2021 09:37
sparkz25:

 

Could be interested, what are the first 2 digits of the SN on the modules, also is the controller already configured as a key device?

 

 

 

 

Hi, I'll send you the details after I've finished work today.

 

 

 

As far as I know, the controller isn't already configured as a key device so a new license will be needed.

 

 

 

Cheers

OmniouS

Trusted
  #2645017 1-Feb-2021 09:39
Just to clarify my first post - I can supply the Gallagher Command Centre software but can't supply the license.

 

 

 

Cheers

Jaxson
  #2645195 1-Feb-2021 12:12
sparkz25:
Yes, providing you have multitech readers and mobile credentials, the T10 is not a multitech reader which is a pita as its such a nice small reader

 



phrozenpenguin:

 

After looking into this a bit more it is WAY more than I need, so not interested any more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Command Centre powers these field devices, which is software you install to configure and update your card database.
There are various paid license addons to this, but overall it's suited at medium businesses and up.
Mobile can work, but it requires bluetooth capable readers, not just multitech readers.  Most modern Gallagher card readers now include bluetooth capability.



OmniouS

Trusted
  #2645336 1-Feb-2021 16:19
Command Centre powers these field devices, which is software you install to configure and update your card database.
There are various paid license addons to this, but overall it's suited at medium businesses and up.
Mobile can work, but it requires bluetooth capable readers, not just multitech readers.  Most modern Gallagher card readers now include bluetooth capability.

 

 

 

 

For home use, the base license includes pretty much everything that a home user would need.

 

I use multi-tech readers with a mixture of Android and iPhone mobile devices, as well as with MIFARE DESFire EV2 Keyfobs that I purchased from the same reseller that sold me the software license (these were quite cheap).

 

Additional readers can be purchased from the same resellers, otherwise you can get some great second-hand deals if you keep an eye out.

toejam316
  #2645407 1-Feb-2021 17:33
Hey OP - might want to just double check you're allowed to sell this stuff at all?

 

As far as I'm aware only channel partners are allowed to sell Gallagher equipment, and if you're not a channel partner, if someone installs that equipment and the serials get back to Gallagher/the Channel partner, they may ask questions and cause you some big problems.




OmniouS

Trusted
  #2645493 1-Feb-2021 19:01
toejam316:

 

Hey OP - might want to just double check you're allowed to sell this stuff at all?

 

As far as I'm aware only channel partners are allowed to sell Gallagher equipment, and if you're not a channel partner, if someone installs that equipment and the serials get back to Gallagher/the Channel partner, they may ask questions and cause you some big problems.

 

 

 

 

I originally bought this equipment (and the stuff I'm running at home) from Trade Me, eBay, and official NZ reseller in good faith. I have a habit of purchasing technology that I encounter in my day job for training etc which has been quite beneficial.

 

It wasn't a problem for me to register my controller via channel partner. I'm sure if you work for a channel partner, the process would be even easier.

OmniouS

Trusted
  #2645594 1-Feb-2021 22:18
sparkz25:

 

Could be interested, what are the first 2 digits of the SN on the modules, also is the controller already configured as a key device?

 

 

 

 

All items have serials starting with '17', except for the reader which start with '16'.

 

 

 

Cheers

OmniouS

Trusted
  #2655748 13-Feb-2021 17:53
Bump. I'd also consider selling items individually, or trading for other Gallagher hardware/software items

