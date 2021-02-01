landcruiserguy

Hi, I am attempting to justify the purchase price of my Note 20 Ultra by using it for some filming and trying to get into content creation. Reaching out as I know a lot of people have unused gear lying around.

Looking for things like:

Rode shotgun mics (ideally stereo)

DJI or similar gimbal

Other cool stuff that I don't know about but need

PM me if you have anything you want to get rid of. Also in the market for a real camera although I know they cost real money hence using the Note to start.