Rickles

#281128 1-Feb-2021 11:03
I have 24 stickers available for anyone wanting to try and claim a knife ... claims are honoured until February 7th but no idea if any stores still have stocks though.

 

I'm in Wellington.

xpd

  #2645191 1-Feb-2021 12:02
Hehe, pretty much all of Auckland were out of knives almost two weeks ago.  I worked at our local for a while, and we got 100 calls just in a 6 hour period from people asking if we had knives.

 

I cant believe how crazy people were going over them, inc threatening to take New World to court !!




Rickles

  #2645193 1-Feb-2021 12:08
Yeah, you'd think NW would get better publicity by stating if any knives left anywhere ... even if just on their store windows.

 

As an aside, I've always thought that selling Scratch Cards after the main prizes had been won was rather suspect ... sure, minor prizes still available (possibly), but one is not told the major prize has gone when buying a ticket!

GSManiac
  #2645201 1-Feb-2021 12:28
In NZ, once the main prizes have been sold, the game is withdrawn. 



Rickles

  #2645216 1-Feb-2021 12:57
     >In NZ, once the main prizes have been sold, the game is withdrawn. <

 

That I did not know.

Oblivian
  #2645245 1-Feb-2021 14:03
This is why 2 people lodged them to the Commerce Commission

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/consumer-nz-new-world-could-do-better-after-smeg-knife-promotion-frenzy/XB3CQJQ7SOWUOAEXWCDQMPRNUI/ 

 

On premise they didn't seem indicate there was a limited national supply for the last couple of weeks of promotion. And arguing stores/NW/Foodies basically knew they would run out or not have stock. But didn't advertise it anywhere. Not displaying there was limited quantities or that it was likely to not be able to make supply. While still handing out stickers and enticing shoppers with bonus sticker specials

 

All branding/stands etc appear to have now been removed. And theres no stocks left - ala promotion ended that week.

 

Local B/S/Ts or store socials even have peoples novel ideas for a block (old books and so on) or trading duplicate knives for a particular one someone else needed

SATTV
  #2645297 1-Feb-2021 14:45
When the promotion first started NW were telling people to get in quick otherwise they would miss out, NW also bought in another three or four shipments to keep up with demand.

 

The NW by me had signs up in the last month, saying what they had left.

 

I gave my stickers away as I did want the knife and I new that we would not spend enough to get a knife let alone the whole set.

 

I think people taking NW to court is silly, waste of everyone's time especially the courts.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

