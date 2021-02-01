Listed elsewhere, but figured someone might want it to learn how to fly drones.



Brushless motors so very powerful and able to carry objects (I had my Gopro velcro strapped underneath it)



And GPS with low battery and return to home feature is excellent if you miss the miss the low bat alert - flies 15m to avoid any obstacles.



Spare props

Styrofoam protection case

Manual

Remote control

Battery

Charger

Micro Sd card to USB adapter

For a GZ member I’ll chuck in a 16gb micro Sd card.



Also listed on Trademe.



Shipping at buyers expense.



If you're in Chch happy to do a demonstration.