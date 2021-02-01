Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
fritzman

#281142 1-Feb-2021 19:38
Here we go again... I am happy enough for the cheaper stuff to go for free, but please make a fair offer for anything of value... if that's a problem for you, please send me a PM explaining whatever's on your mind.

 

IT'S ALL IN TAURANGA

 

If you are concerned about buying from me... drop a PM to any of the buyers from my previous threads here... I haven't asked them but am pretty sure that they will tell you what you want to hear.

 

I can't ship the stuff for free, but will be driving from TAURANGA to KERIKERI for a wedding in early May, so if paying for postage/courier is a bother, them maybe you can meet me on the way (assuming you're North of me).

 

1. 4-port KVM switch... USB & VGA with cables and even a mouse and monitor, plus if you make me a really good offer, I'll toss in the 10 AC cables pictured later and the bunch of white cables I made up for my workshop bench.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

2. Navman MY690... works perfectly, and I definitely have the PC-cable in a box in the spare room... I will hunt it out and include it.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

3. Hard Drive power unit

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

4. Unopened 230V > 110V converter power adapter

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

5. HP 22" VGA & DVI Monitor... (this is what I used on the KVM)

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

6. USB Mouse (super-reliable)

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

7. 1 - 4 video adapter... I think this is off a Quadro card maybe?  

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

8. Fans and coolers... 

 

(8A) - Still got this one... 

 

Click to see full size

 

(8B) - Plus adding these... If you don't want them all, please describe by distinctive or location...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

9. 7 x 1Tb drives - all tested and passed...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

10. 2 x 640Gb drives, 9 x 500Gb ones and 2 x 250Gb ones.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

11. LED-lit magnifier (AC-powered)... Brilliant for the workshop...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

12. Which reminds me... I have a 4-foot fluorescent light with a normal AC-plug on the end of the cable... comes with 3 spare tubes and has worked flawlessly for years. (sorry, the pic is a bit dark.. it's white)

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

13. 2 x 2Tb USB 2.0 USB drives... both work great.  With AC adapters and USB cables.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

14. 2 x Multi-boxes... both working fine (I assume... I'm thinking they're a bit hard to test).

 

I prefer the Belkin one myself, as the APC one can be difficult to get the plugs pushed into.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

15. 2 x LSI SAS expander cables... please check the model no to make sure they will work with your card.  ( have a few cards as well by the way)...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

16. 8 x laptop drives... all tested and passed.  They can all go together cheap.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

17. 2 x 2Tb Transcend rugged drives... I can't seem to find any spare USB 3.0 cables for them, so expect them without for the moment anyway.  Both working fine (I have not tested these with Crystaldisk)...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

18. 16Gb kit of G.Skill Ripjaw DDR3 ram F3-14900CL10D-16GBXL (not in the original packaging)

 

Pulled from a working machine and wide compatibility...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

19. A bunch of ram... click on the thumbnails to check the specifics of each... 

 

(19A) - 1Gb, 2Gb & 4Gb sticks.

 

Click to see full size

 

(19B) - SODIMMS 1Gb, 2Gb & 4Gb, and there's even some desktop PC100 I think.  The pair out to the left in the plastic container, are 2 x 4Gb DDR3 that I had in my Synology NAS... 

 

Click to see full size

 

(19C) - DDR2 - a 4x2Gb sequential serial set, 2 x sequential (pair) sets of 2x4Gb and a non-sequential set of 2x4Gb, plus a Perfect Storm 3x2Gb kit of nice DDR3 and 3 single LP 2Gb 1333 sticks at the bottom.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

20. Sony recorder remote & Panasonic one too... SOLD

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

21. 1 x 3m printer cable

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

22. A couple of USB 2.0 2.5" cases, a USB 2.0 & a USB 3.0 network adapter

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

23. Some small heatsinks 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

24. 11 x network cables and a com-cable...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

25. Unopened Asus (I think it is) wifi aerial...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

26. 11 (I think) x network leads that I used in conjunction with the KVM and other devices on the workshop bench.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

27. 10 x AC leads... some pretty long.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Now for some re-runs...

 

 

 

28. Still have a couple of decent Power Supplies...  Thought one was spoken for, but money never showed up and no response to PM, so here they are again...

 

(28A) - Modular 750W with all cables...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

(28B) - 600W Zippy (my personal favourite)... very solid single 12V line...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

29. Canon printer inks...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

30. D-Link Powerline wifi extenders... these add onto your existing D-Link Powerline kit...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

31. Netgear firewall...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

32. Zinwell PVR - great working order, with recently replaced drive...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Retirement is so exciting... finding all this crap that I think still has value, which hopefully someone will want, as now I don't lol.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

xpd

xpd
  #2645566 1-Feb-2021 19:53
2x 1tb Enterprise drives - what you after for those ?

 

 




fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2646061 2-Feb-2021 17:20
Send private message

In discussion about numerous items (thanks)

 

SOLD and SHIPPED are: 6, 11, 14 - only the Belkin one has sold, 18, 20  24.

 

Keep the offers coming!

 

I also have a couple of refurb (entry level Windows 10 PCs licensed with digital licenses) cheap and half a dozen laptops (cheap) licensed same way with Win 10.

 

Older Cisco Router, SAS expander, HP AIO with SSD & win 10, etc




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

  #2646238 2-Feb-2021 23:09
fritzman:

If you are concerned about buying from me... drop a PM to any of the buyers from my previous threads here... I haven't asked them but am pretty sure that they will tell you what you want to hear.

 

 

+1 for dealing with fritzman, no worries there.



fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2646307 3-Feb-2021 09:19
Send private message

Item 10... 1Tb drives mostly SOLD... only the Toshiba and 1 x Samsung left in this group. (Thanks).




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

  #2646506 3-Feb-2021 16:13
neb:
fritzman:

 

If you are concerned about buying from me... drop a PM to any of the buyers from my previous threads here... I haven't asked them but am pretty sure that they will tell you what you want to hear.

 

+1 for dealing with fritzman, no worries there.

 

 

 

+ 2 for dealing with fritzman

 

i.e. saw advert/paid late Monday night

 

+ shipped Tuesday

 

+ arrived Wednesday

 

= perfect

 

 

 

 




 

 

  #2646573 3-Feb-2021 19:23
fritzman:

 

In discussion about numerous items (thanks)

 

SOLD and SHIPPED are: 6, 11, 14 - only the Belkin one has sold, 18, 20  24.

 

Keep the offers coming!

 

I also have a couple of refurb (entry level Windows 10 PCs licensed with digital licenses) cheap and half a dozen laptops (cheap) licensed same way with Win 10.

 

Older Cisco Router, SAS expander, HP AIO with SSD & win 10, etc

 

 

Tell me more about the laptops.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

fritzman

273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2646622 3-Feb-2021 20:00
Send private message

Laptops...

 

I have these plus a Lenovo that won't put anything on screen and a few others that I haven't had a good look at yet to get the specs......

 

1.  Toshiba C650, i3 cpu, 4Gb ram, 320Gb harddrive, Battery poor (lasts about 8m sitting at desktop), Win10 - $100

 

2.  HP 15" laptop, AMD A6 7310 cpu, 8GB RAM, 1Tb harddrive, Battery good, Win 10, Has a broken plug stuck in the audio jack, so includes usb audio I/O - $200

 

3.  Toshiba L850, i7 cpu, 4Gb ram, 750Gb haddrive, Battery good, Win10 - $275

 

4. 5.  HP d014TU, i3 cpu, 8Gb ram, New Kingston 480Gb ssd, Battery good, Win10 - $350

 


PM if you need anything further...




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)



  #2649256 7-Feb-2021 23:39
neb:
fritzman:

 

If you are concerned about buying from me... drop a PM to any of the buyers from my previous threads here... I haven't asked them but am pretty sure that they will tell you what you want to hear.

 

+1 for dealing with fritzman, no worries there.

 

I agree.

 

Thank you fritzman.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

