Barely used Nikon lens, grab yourself a bargain with the long range lens.



Designed for FX but can be used for DX cameras.



Good review

https://www.kenrockwell.com/nikon/70300g.htm



Doesn't appear to have dust/mould/mildew, but this is priced accordingly and as always at buyers risk.



If you have a camera and are based in Chch could organise a viewing for you to confirm it works.



Comes with UV filter, put on new and practically never taken off.



Listed elsewhere