I have a Nikon D50 (6.1 mp, 2005) for sale. Comes with two Nikor lenses (55-200 and 18-55 as per photo below) plus one filter, charger and a couple of SD cards.
Asking $ 250 for the package plus $ 20 shipping.
I have a Nikon D50 (6.1 mp, 2005) for sale. Comes with two Nikor lenses (55-200 and 18-55 as per photo below) plus one filter, charger and a couple of SD cards.
Asking $ 250 for the package plus $ 20 shipping.
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