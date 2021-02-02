Looking for several Logitech USB unifying remote dongles.
Have moved recently and have lost several
Of these for a couple keyboards (and even a couple mice) that I use with HTPCs.
Much appreciated.
Here you go;
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MSALOG4958366/Logitech-USB-Unifying-Receiver
Also if you can wait you can also buy them on AliExpress
You have three different devices (PC, 2x laptops?) needing them?
Just checking you know you can connect many devices (keyboard, mouse) to one receiver?
I've just been through a draw at work, and we have 11 of them that appear to be spare, and I'm sure we can sacrifice 3.
Flick me a PM, they're yours for free.
Sorry for hijacking the thread, but I am not looking for unifying dongle in particular but a normal wireless dongle if someone has that lying around.
something like below without unifying logo