Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Logitech wireless dongles
Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281158 2-Feb-2021 21:22
Send private message

Looking for several Logitech USB unifying remote dongles.

Have moved recently and have lost several
Of these for a couple keyboards (and even a couple mice) that I use with HTPCs.

Much appreciated.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2646237 2-Feb-2021 23:05
Send private message

Here you go;

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MSALOG4958366/Logitech-USB-Unifying-Receiver   

Also if you can wait you can also buy them on AliExpress

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646242 2-Feb-2021 23:47
Send private message

tchart: Here you go;

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MSALOG4958366/Logitech-USB-Unifying-Receiver

Also if you can wait you can also buy them on AliExpress


Yeah thanks, I need 3 so not looking to spend $75 on new ones.

mentalinc
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2646268 3-Feb-2021 08:33
Send private message

You have three different devices (PC, 2x laptops?) needing them?

 

Just checking you know you can connect many devices (keyboard, mouse) to one receiver?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646271 3-Feb-2021 08:39
Send private message

there's a couple on trademe for $15, not saving much over buying brand new though. 

 

But yeah, as @mentalinc mentioned you can connect multiple unifying devices to one receiver using the logitech unify software if all the devices are going into one pc

Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646276 3-Feb-2021 08:48
Send private message

mentalinc:

You have three different devices (PC, 2x laptops?) needing them?


Just checking you know you can connect many devices (keyboard, mouse) to one receiver?



Thanks I have three keyboards/mice. I’m sure the dongles will turn up as I unpack things but that wi take some time.

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646279 3-Feb-2021 08:51
Send private message

I've just been through a draw at work, and we have 11 of them that appear to be spare, and I'm sure we can sacrifice 3.

 

Flick me a PM, they're yours for free.

Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2646363 3-Feb-2021 11:07
Send private message

evilonenz:

I've just been through a draw at work, and we have 11 of them that appear to be spare, and I'm sure we can sacrifice 3.


Flick me a PM, they're yours for free.



That’s amazing thank you.



geekbhaji
207 posts

Master Geek


  #2646372 3-Feb-2021 11:53
Send private message

Sorry for hijacking the thread, but I am not looking for unifying dongle in particular but a normal wireless dongle if someone has that lying around.

 

something like below without unifying logo

 

 

 




Humor makes us humans !

Hatch

728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650491 9-Feb-2021 17:10
Send private message

Thank you to @evilonenz for being not so evil and coming to the rescue. 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650494 9-Feb-2021 17:12
Send private message

Hatch:

 

Thank you to @evilonenz for being not so evil and coming to the rescue. 

 

 

Haha, no worries mate, glad I could help out :).

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 