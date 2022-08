My son has upgraded to a Windows laptop for high school, so his Lenovo 300e is spare.

We sent it back to Lenovo last week for service, it has had a screen replacement (ghost touch) and the volume button is being replaced.

Excellent condition, this is the Gen 1 version that works with a lead pencil instead of a stylus.

Looking for expressions of interest, asking $250. It will be available in the next few days once it is returned from Lenovo NZ.

Location: Christchurch