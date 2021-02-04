Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: HP Microserver
#281186 4-Feb-2021 13:40
Hi Team

 

Does anyone have a surplus or soon-to-be-surplus HP Microserver?  I'll consider any generation.  No drives required.

 

Cheers




  #2647182 4-Feb-2021 16:26
I have a 658553-371 which google says is a 'HP ProLiant G7 N40L' sitting unloved in a cupboard which I would happily accept an offer on.




  #2647230 4-Feb-2021 16:49
Cool....  I was hoping for a Gen8, but a Gen7 would be fine.  Can you check the quantity of RAM for me, and flick me a PM please?  No hurry at all on this.  I'm away until Tuesday and unlikely to check email.

 

 

Just in case anyone is interested, HP Microserver Gen7 machines will take 16Tb drives.  I'm not sure it would boot from a 16Tb drive, but we installed a 16Tb IronWolf disk for storage in a G7 this morning. :)




  #2648035 5-Feb-2021 09:48
Sorry to piggyback on the back of this @Dynamic, but what is the going rate on MicroServers?

I'm a newbie to the serve-the-home crowd, but am also interested in picking one up for unRAID or the like



  #2648044 5-Feb-2021 10:00
Just create two logical drives in the smart array a smaller one for boot and another for data it will appear as two “physical” disks to the OS




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2650768 10-Feb-2021 09:21
Thank you very much, @Lias.  The Microserver arrived yesterday.

 

@ShinyChrome I make use of the TradeMe Expired Listings feature to work this out.  I think it only shows the last 45 days listings.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/SearchResults.aspx?sort_order=bids_asc&from=advanced&advanced=true&searchstring=microserver&current=0&cid=2&rptpath=2-&searchregion=100 

 

 




  #2650843 10-Feb-2021 10:14
Thanks, I keep forgetting that is a feature!

