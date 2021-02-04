Hi Team
Does anyone have a surplus or soon-to-be-surplus HP Microserver? I'll consider any generation. No drives required.
Cheers
I have a 658553-371 which google says is a 'HP ProLiant G7 N40L' sitting unloved in a cupboard which I would happily accept an offer on.
Cool.... I was hoping for a Gen8, but a Gen7 would be fine. Can you check the quantity of RAM for me, and flick me a PM please? No hurry at all on this. I'm away until Tuesday and unlikely to check email.
-
Just in case anyone is interested, HP Microserver Gen7 machines will take 16Tb drives. I'm not sure it would boot from a 16Tb drive, but we installed a 16Tb IronWolf disk for storage in a G7 this morning. :)
Thank you very much, @Lias. The Microserver arrived yesterday.
@ShinyChrome I make use of the TradeMe Expired Listings feature to work this out. I think it only shows the last 45 days listings.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/SearchResults.aspx?sort_order=bids_asc&from=advanced&advanced=true&searchstring=microserver¤t=0&cid=2&rptpath=2-&searchregion=100
Thanks, I keep forgetting that is a feature!