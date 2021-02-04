Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
timbosan

1956 posts

Uber Geek


#281189 4-Feb-2021 16:30
I brought this off a geekzone member a year or so ago.  It is an excellent machine

In overall excellent condition except for a slight mark on the top. In perfect working condition, beautiful laptop for typing and the 3:2 screen is way better for working on that 16:9 screens.

 

Super fast SSD, has camera for Windows Hello. Selling as moved to desktop PC.

 

Standing screen display size 13.5 Inches
Screen Resolution 2256 x 1504
Graphics Coprocessor Intel UHD Graphics 620
Number of USB 3.0 Ports 1
Average Battery Life (in hours) 14.5 Hours

 

Comes with original box and charger.

 

Pickup OK in Auckland or can ship.

Asking $850.

mortonman
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2648429 5-Feb-2021 20:18
Does this come with a stylus?
What version is the i5
(Sorry cant read the screen info on the picture)

timbosan

1956 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648439 5-Feb-2021 21:07
mortonman: Does this come with a stylus?
What version is the i5
(Sorry cant read the screen info on the picture)


Hi, no pen sorry. And the CPU is a i5-8250U.

Do you need a pen for it?  Happy to answer any other questions :-)

