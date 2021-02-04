I brought this off a geekzone member a year or so ago. It is an excellent machine



In overall excellent condition except for a slight mark on the top. In perfect working condition, beautiful laptop for typing and the 3:2 screen is way better for working on that 16:9 screens.

Super fast SSD, has camera for Windows Hello. Selling as moved to desktop PC.

Standing screen display size 13.5 Inches

Screen Resolution 2256 x 1504

Graphics Coprocessor Intel UHD Graphics 620

Number of USB 3.0 Ports 1

Average Battery Life (in hours) 14.5 Hours

Comes with original box and charger.

Pickup OK in Auckland or can ship.



Asking $850.















