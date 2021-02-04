I'm changing jobs and my new place runs Windows exclusively so I no longer need my home office Mac Pro. Purchased from Apple direct in 2015 so out of warranty but hasn't missed a beat and is in excellent condition, includes original box and power cable. Just doing a fresh install of Catalina (can be upgraded to Big Sur but I didn't get around to updating).

Key Specs:

3.7GHz quad-core with 10MB of L3 cache

32GB 1866MHz DDR3 ECC (upgraded from 12GB)

256GB PCIe-based flash storage

Dual AMD FirePro D300 GPUs with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM each

I'd prefer buyer to collect/meet in Chch area but could courier at cost (I'd guess $30-40 overnight as it's a heavy little bugger).

Looking for $1500ono