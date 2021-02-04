Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HPZ220 , HP D2600 , LevelOne 24 port Gigabit Switch , free DVD's
grayskull

161 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#281198 4-Feb-2021 19:40
Send private message

HP STORAGEWORKS D2600 DAS STORAGE ARRAY

 

Purchased to run as a NAS but ended up building a new Server instead so this is sitting around taking up space. 

 

HP D2600 12x 3.5" 2U Storage Enclosure

 

Used - working

 

Has 2 controllers installed, but all drives can be accessed from a single controller with a single SFF-8088 cable.

 

2x Controllers, 2x 460w power supplies, 2x fan modules, 12x caddies w/ screws.

 

The HP StorageWorks D2600 enclosure is a 6Gb/s Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) direct attached storage enclosure supporting up to 12 large form factor SAS or Serial ATA (SATA) drives in a 2U chassis. This enclosure delivers industry-leading data performance, availability, storage density, and upgradeability to meet demanding and growing storage needs, scaling to up to 96 drives per HP Smart Array controller. The D2600 delivers ideal support for small application environments, remote offices and departmental locations as well as for reference data, archival, and disk-to-disk backup

 

$350 ono . As its very heavy would prefer collection only. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

HP Z220 Workstation

 

No HDD nor GPU. Used as Plex Server, now retired. 

 

Thinking $200 but make a reasonable offer. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

LevelOne 24 port Gigabit Switch

 

$50 ono 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

No power cables with any of the above. 

 

 

 

DVD/Blu-ray - box of - collection only, free to good home before they head to the dump. 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

I work in Kumeu, live in Mairangi Bay, Auckland so collection from either. 

 

 

dylanp
828 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2647538 4-Feb-2021 19:43
Send private message

Keen on the switch if you would be able to ship to Wellington. Would that be possible please?

grayskull

161 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647539 4-Feb-2021 19:47
Send private message

dylanp: Keen on the switch if you would be able to ship to Wellington. Would that be possible please?

 

Sure thing, its yours. 

 

Anyone have hints on best way to send to Wellington? Most stuff I've sent has been light enough to go via the Post Office......

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647549 4-Feb-2021 20:12
Send private message

Keen on the movies if still available




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647551 4-Feb-2021 20:13
Send private message

grayskull:

 

dylanp: Keen on the switch if you would be able to ship to Wellington. Would that be possible please?

 

Sure thing, its yours. 

 

Anyone have hints on best way to send to Wellington? Most stuff I've sent has been light enough to go via the Post Office......

 

 

Box it, and send via courier on TradeMe :) 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

grayskull

161 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647553 4-Feb-2021 20:15
Send private message

xpd:

Keen on the movies if still available



Done, they are yours to colllect 👍 cheers

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2647646 4-Feb-2021 20:46
Send private message

Sweet, will PM you.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

grayskull

161 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654838 11-Feb-2021 19:29
Send private message

Switch & DVD's gone. 

 

Any interest in the DS or Workstation? Open to offers, keen to see them go to someone on GZ rather than the other sites........

 

 



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12010 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654926 12-Feb-2021 07:40
Send private message

Dont think SWMBO will let me get away with it, but can I know the specs of the Z220 anyway :)

 

Existing home server not coping with Plex so well these days ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

grayskull

161 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2655639 13-Feb-2021 13:21
Send private message

xpd:

 

Dont think SWMBO will let me get away with it, but can I know the specs of the Z220 anyway :)

 

Existing home server not coping with Plex so well these days ;)

 

 

I feel your pain :)

 

HP Z220 Workstation PC i7-3770 3.4GHz 32GB RAM

 

It did me well as a Plex server for a long time so would be perfect. Let me know how you get on, I need the box gone so happy to come to some sort of deal if that helps......

Create new topic





