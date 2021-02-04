grayskull:

HP STORAGEWORKS D2600 DAS STORAGE ARRAY

Purchased to run as a NAS but ended up building a new Server instead so this is sitting around taking up space.

HP D2600 12x 3.5" 2U Storage Enclosure

Used - working

Has 2 controllers installed, but all drives can be accessed from a single controller with a single SFF-8088 cable.

2x Controllers, 2x 460w power supplies, 2x fan modules, 12x caddies w/ screws.

The HP StorageWorks D2600 enclosure is a 6Gb/s Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) direct attached storage enclosure supporting up to 12 large form factor SAS or Serial ATA (SATA) drives in a 2U chassis. This enclosure delivers industry-leading data performance, availability, storage density, and upgradeability to meet demanding and growing storage needs, scaling to up to 96 drives per HP Smart Array controller. The D2600 delivers ideal support for small application environments, remote offices and departmental locations as well as for reference data, archival, and disk-to-disk backup

$350 ono . As its very heavy would prefer collection only.

HP Z220 Workstation

No HDD nor GPU. Used as Plex Server, now retired.

Thinking $200 but make a reasonable offer.

LevelOne 24 port Gigabit Switch

$50 ono

No power cables with any of the above.

DVD/Blu-ray - box of - collection only, free to good home before they head to the dump.

I work in Kumeu, live in Mairangi Bay, Auckland so collection from either.