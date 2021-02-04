Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: 2x Server racks, 1x 48U, 1x 42U
guest777

#281200 4-Feb-2021 20:25
Giving away 2 racks in Johnsonville, Wellington under condition to pick up them before evening, Saturday, 6th of February

 

1 rack is Dynamix 42U, has top fan panel

 

1 rack is Rittal 48U

 

Images below, phone will be provided in PM

 

nztim
  #2647645 4-Feb-2021 20:44
Away for the long weekend but if you have not offloaded them by next seek I could be keen on one

.....My wife is going to hate me!




konfusd
  #2647652 4-Feb-2021 20:51
Have you got the dimensions of these? I’m sure the missus will ask if I float the idea of having one of these in the house...

Lias
  #2647655 4-Feb-2021 21:01
Can confirm 'Partner acceptance factor' is a major concern with these :-) Mine are banished to the garage.




guest777

  #2647656 4-Feb-2021 21:02
smaller one

 

60x95x200

 

bigger one

 

60x120x220

