Giving away 2 racks in Johnsonville, Wellington under condition to pick up them before evening, Saturday, 6th of February
1 rack is Dynamix 42U, has top fan panel
1 rack is Rittal 48U
Images below, phone will be provided in PM
Can confirm 'Partner acceptance factor' is a major concern with these :-) Mine are banished to the garage.
smaller one
60x95x200
bigger one
60x120x220