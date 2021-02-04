Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xbmcnut

#281203 4-Feb-2021 22:15
I've just cooked my H801 LED driver. Anyone have a spare one of those lying around or a Shelly RGBW2? Can swap for some zwave gear or Shelly1/1PM.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

richms
  #2647996 4-Feb-2021 23:42
Yes, Have some 801s that are flashed with some form of tasmota on them in the shed. How many you need? May not have the terminals because they will be on a LED strip in a box somewhere.




xbmcnut

  #2648005 5-Feb-2021 07:08
Gee whiz, that'd be great. Two would be really nice so I had a spare. Let me know what you'd like for them.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

fearandloathing
  #2648019 5-Feb-2021 09:00
I've got a shelly rgbw2 i'd swap for a 1pm



xbmcnut

  #2648024 5-Feb-2021 09:09
Send me a PM. I'd like to take you up on that offer too.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

