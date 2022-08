The transmitter from my unit has failed and I am hoping someone has one they aren't using and are prepared to let go cheap... Don't even need the display - just the transmitter... Worth asking I guess :-)

Yes I could make something up to do the job but what I had worked great.

Saying that - if anyone knows of a simple replacement product please let me know. I don't need a screen, just serial or mqtt type output.

Cheers - N