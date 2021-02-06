Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Unifi Switches
Kiwiuk

103 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#281224 6-Feb-2021 10:45
Send private message

Hi

 

I have upgraded 3 of my Unifi switches and offer the following for sale:

 

 

 

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-150W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE+

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1015/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-150W-8-Port-Gigabit-Man 

 

$260

 

 

 

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-150W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE+

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1015/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-150W-8-Port-Gigabit-Man 

 

$260

 

 

 

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana 

 

$160

 

 

 

Or $650 for all three

 

 

 

All are in very good condition and have been working without any issues,  I can courier at your cost or pick up is welcome from Auckland CBD during working hours or Howick evenings and weekends

 

Please don't lowball, thank you 😀

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
tieke
528 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2648752 6-Feb-2021 18:01
Send private message

I'd like the 1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W - PM sent.

Kiwiuk

103 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2649234 7-Feb-2021 22:14
Send private message

Hi

 

Sorry for the late reply

 

Switches were sold before your PM arrived

Create new topic





News »

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08

Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector
Posted 5-Jan-2022 16:22

Jabra Presents True Wireless Innovations at CES 2022
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:13

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Posted 4-Jan-2022 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 