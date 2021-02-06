Hi

I have upgraded 3 of my Unifi switches and offer the following for sale:

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-150W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE+

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1015/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-150W-8-Port-Gigabit-Man

$260

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-150W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE+

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI1015/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-150W-8-Port-Gigabit-Man

$260

1x Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana

$160

Or $650 for all three

All are in very good condition and have been working without any issues, I can courier at your cost or pick up is welcome from Auckland CBD during working hours or Howick evenings and weekends

Please don't lowball, thank you 😀