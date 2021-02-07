A very reluctant sale indeed. I was using this for three years in my last house and I removed it before we sold as it was too valuable. Sadly, the new house is proving to be too much of a wiring nightmare to allow me to run the keypad cables (optional as the whole system can be controller by an app or even Home Assistant!). New in NZ was $14k! but you'll get it for considerably less than that.

This is the last of the Russound gear before Russound forced you to use a certified installer so you can actually configure this yourself. I have the files required to get the Russound programming app working on Windows 10. There is also a very good app to control this for both iOS and Android. Both the bits of gear have FM tuners and can stream from Spotify (direct) and TuneIn as well as access media on your network using DLNA.

Have original cartons so can ship at buyers expense. Pick-up is Beach Haven, Auckland.

1 x MCA-C5 8-zone amplifier $900

1 x DMS-3.1 audio streamer $300