FS: Synology 1RU Rackstation RS814+
xbmcnut

#281249 7-Feb-2021 19:17
Up for sale is my beloved Synology rack mount NAS. 1RU with max RAM installed it has an Intel CPU that supports Docker. I'm running Surveillance Station on this with 4 x 4K cameras along with a media server and Docker with 5 containers and it doesn't break a sweat. Has 4 x 1GbE LAN ports that support link aggregation so you can get a 4GbE pipe into this thing if your switch supports LACP too.

 

Datasheet here
Downloads for the RS814+ here

 

$990 with collection in Beach Haven, Auckland.

 

The RS814+ being one of their more powerful NAS's is running DSM 6.2.3-25426 Update 3 (latest) and is scheduled for access to DSM 7.x when released. I'm upgrading to the latest model which is $2K so grab a powerful and slim NAS at less than half that price. Unit is bare (no drives) but can accept 4 x 3.5" or 2.5" HDD's or SSD's.

 

P.S I also have a DS214 running DSM6.x with 2 x 1TB drives and a DS210J (no drives) running DSM Version: 5.2-5967 Update 9 if anyone is interested.

 

 




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2649225 7-Feb-2021 21:32
WHat would you be looking at for the smaller units ?

 

 




xbmcnut

  #2670570 9-Mar-2021 18:12
Will take $800 if anyone is keen? Has one 750GB 2.5" SATA HDD in it now for testing.




