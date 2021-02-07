Up for sale is my beloved Synology rack mount NAS. 1RU with max RAM installed it has an Intel CPU that supports Docker. I'm running Surveillance Station on this with 4 x 4K cameras along with a media server and Docker with 5 containers and it doesn't break a sweat. Has 4 x 1GbE LAN ports that support link aggregation so you can get a 4GbE pipe into this thing if your switch supports LACP too.

Datasheet here

Downloads for the RS814+ here

$990 with collection in Beach Haven, Auckland.

The RS814+ being one of their more powerful NAS's is running DSM 6.2.3-25426 Update 3 (latest) and is scheduled for access to DSM 7.x when released. I'm upgrading to the latest model which is $2K so grab a powerful and slim NAS at less than half that price. Unit is bare (no drives) but can accept 4 x 3.5" or 2.5" HDD's or SSD's.

P.S I also have a DS214 running DSM6.x with 2 x 1TB drives and a DS210J (no drives) running DSM Version: 5.2-5967 Update 9 if anyone is interested.