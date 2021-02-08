

Recently upgraded for more ports so this excellent switch is now surplus to requirements. Mint condition with original carton. Rack mount ears including and some free Rackstuds for mounting.

Ubiquiti US-16-150W

The Ubiquiti US-16-150W UniFi 16-port Cloud managed Gigabit PoE+ switch delivers robust performance over its 18 independent switching ports, with two SFP ports offering optical connectivity, and 16 Gigabit Ethernet ports offering wired connectivity and 802.3af/at PoE+ or 24V passive PoE sharing a total of 150W PoE. This Ubiquiti US-16-150W UniFi Switch offers the forwarding capacity to simultaneously process traffic on all ports at line rate without any packet loss to deliver robust performance and intelligent switching for growing networks.

- Sixteen (16) 10/100/1000 Gigabit RJ45 Ethernet ports

- Two (2) Gigabit Small Form Factor SFP ports/uplinks.

- Supports POE+ IEEE 802.3at/af and 24V Passive PoE

- Maximum Power Consumption/budget: 150W.

- Switching Capacity: 36 Gbps, forwarding: 26.78 Mpps

- One (1) Serial Console Port (Reserved for Future Use)

- Non-Blocking Throughput: 18 Gbps

- Rack-Mountable or Wall-Mountable (brackets included)

New RRP $635

Geekzone price $430 + $10 shipping nationwide or collect Beach Haven, Auckland.