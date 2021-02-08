Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sonyxperiageek

2857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281267 8-Feb-2021 20:49
Hello Folks,

For sale is my Xiaomi M365 Scooter (1st Gen). I am selling it as it's starting to become a bit of a collectors item in the garage. I have only used it for about less than 10 hours, so everything is still in pretty good shape.

Comes with a spare set of tyres, the charger and the tyre pump nozzle.

Looking for $500, pickup from West Auckland. Once folded down, should be able to fit in the boot of the car.

Specs wise, please visit: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HEAMIX16133/Xiaomi-Mi-M365-Electric-Scooter-Portable-Folding-D

sonyxperiageek

2857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2696387 21-Apr-2021 23:37
Bump. 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12026 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696397 22-Apr-2021 07:34
Would you consider it "bus friendly" - ie: folding down to take onto a bus ? 

 

Just looking at product images, seems to be quite large.

 

 




sonyxperiageek

2857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2696877 22-Apr-2021 22:02
As long as the bus is not full and you have the seat next to you, I think you should be able to fold it down and fit it across the floor of your two seats.




sonyxperiageek

2857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698101 26-Apr-2021 13:07
Bump




