FS: Lian Li O11 Dynamic, Corsair platinum PSU, Corsair QL fans, Kraken 360mm AIO, Define R6
#281268 8-Feb-2021 20:55
Hi all, doing a clearout of some old PC parts. Reason why is I moved my main PC to an ITX case and these parts didn't fit/were left over:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cases:

 

Lian Li O11 Dynamic (Black) Techpowerup $150

 

Fractal Design Define R6 Black (Tempered Glass panel) Techpowerup $180

 

 

 

PSU:

 

Corsair HX 750W Platinum Eteknix $150

 

 

 

Coolers/Fans:

 

NZXT Kraken X72 Guru3d $150

 

Corsair QL 120mm 3 pack (with lighting node core) Tweaktown $100

 

 

 

For the cases - can do shipping (all products have original packaging) but will need to sort out shipping costs for the cases because theyre bigger and heavier than your usual package.

  #2679641 24-Mar-2021 10:19
Hey mate do you still have the R6? And location

  #2680318 25-Mar-2021 12:31
Hi, I am interested in the fan kit is it this one? https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/cooling/fans/corsair-icue-ql120-rgb-120mm-pwm-triple-fan-with-lighting-node-core 

And where in NZ are you?

