Hi all, doing a clearout of some old PC parts. Reason why is I moved my main PC to an ITX case and these parts didn't fit/were left over:
Cases:
Lian Li O11 Dynamic (Black) Techpowerup $150
Fractal Design Define R6 Black (Tempered Glass panel) Techpowerup $180
PSU:
Corsair HX 750W Platinum Eteknix $150
Coolers/Fans:
NZXT Kraken X72 Guru3d $150
Corsair QL 120mm 3 pack (with lighting node core) Tweaktown $100
For the cases - can do shipping (all products have original packaging) but will need to sort out shipping costs for the cases because theyre bigger and heavier than your usual package.