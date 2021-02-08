Hi all, doing a clearout of some old PC parts. Reason why is I moved my main PC to an ITX case and these parts didn't fit/were left over:

Cases:

Lian Li O11 Dynamic (Black) Techpowerup $150

Fractal Design Define R6 Black (Tempered Glass panel) Techpowerup $180

PSU:

Corsair HX 750W Platinum Eteknix $150

Coolers/Fans:

NZXT Kraken X72 Guru3d $150

Corsair QL 120mm 3 pack (with lighting node core) Tweaktown $100

For the cases - can do shipping (all products have original packaging) but will need to sort out shipping costs for the cases because theyre bigger and heavier than your usual package.