Surface Pro X - 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Black (with simcard slot and upgradeable storage)

Was purchased for $2110 during lockdown (April 2020) from PBTech. Receipt provided. Hasn't had all that much use.

Price: $1400

Location: Auckland CBD or can ship at buyers cost

- 774grams without the keyboard cover

- 11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.28 in (287 mm x 208 mm x 7.3 mm)

- Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Qualcomm® X24 LTE Modem

Up to Gigabit LTE Advanced Pro5 with nanoSIM and eSIM support. LTE Bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66

Assisted GPS and GLONASS support

Carrier unlocked

- Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video and 4k video

Dual far-field Studio Mics

2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium

- 2 x USB-C™

1 x Surface Connect port

Surface Keyboard connector port

1 x nano SIM

- Screen: 13" PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 2880x1920 (267 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Touch: 10 point multi-touch

Brightness: 450 nits

Currently running the latest Windows home insider preview. Please note this is an ARM based processor so some apps may not work.

Great camera and microphones for meetings. Good battery life, can charge via USB-C or surface port. Comes with original surface charger.