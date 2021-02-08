Surface Pro X - 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Black (with simcard slot and upgradeable storage)
Was purchased for $2110 during lockdown (April 2020) from PBTech. Receipt provided. Hasn't had all that much use.
Price: $1400
Location: Auckland CBD or can ship at buyers cost
- 774grams without the keyboard cover
- 11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.28 in (287 mm x 208 mm x 7.3 mm)
- Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac compatible
Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
Qualcomm® X24 LTE Modem
Up to Gigabit LTE Advanced Pro5 with nanoSIM and eSIM support. LTE Bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66
Assisted GPS and GLONASS support
Carrier unlocked
- Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video
10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p full HD video and 4k video
Dual far-field Studio Mics
2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium
- 2 x USB-C™
1 x Surface Connect port
Surface Keyboard connector port
1 x nano SIM
- Screen: 13" PixelSense™ Display
Resolution: 2880x1920 (267 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Touch: 10 point multi-touch
Brightness: 450 nits
Currently running the latest Windows home insider preview. Please note this is an ARM based processor so some apps may not work.
Great camera and microphones for meetings. Good battery life, can charge via USB-C or surface port. Comes with original surface charger.