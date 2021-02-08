Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2x Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - NEW Condition
Delorean

390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281270 8-Feb-2021 21:57
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I have in the box, basically unused 2x Surface Laptop 3 (one is the i5 8GB 256GB and the other is the i7 16GB 256GB) both black and are unmarked and in NEW condition. hardly been used, they basically have had less than 2 days sold running.

 

     

  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - Black i5 8GB & 256GB -  this has an extended warranty and the Noel Leeming Damage protection until October this year (if you drop it, its covered by them) includes Microsoft Modern Mouse & Surface Pen - $1700
  2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - Black i7 16GB & 256GB - this has the extended warranty until May 2022 includes Microsoft Modern Mouse - $2000
  3. 1 x Surface Power brick 127w ($100)

 

Based in the Hawkes Bay

Create new topic
Delorean

390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2655814 13-Feb-2021 20:40
Send private message

Bump.

Will sell the i7 for $1700 and the i5 for $1500

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 