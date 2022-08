Typically speaking many of the cheaper chargers are crap, and many brand name ones are poor quality or seriously overpriced.

I've been through probably 15 different chargers over the past 8 years or so as I buy them for testing and then keep upgrading as something newer or better comes out or get rid of them simply because they're useless.

Right now I have OEM versions (simply different branding on them) of these two chargers sold by PB Tech. Both are good.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBPTMX0001/Tommox-PD-Charger-75W-USB-C-Type-C-Adapter-QC-30-1

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSAC3001/SATECHI-USB-C-Charger-75W-Multiport-Travel-Charger

I also have one of these which I've never seen in NZ even under a different brand

https://www.pepper-jobs.com/products/pd9000-pd-charging

IMHO one of the best value for money chargers right now (and it's a highly competitive market now with so many new ones appearing mostly on kickstarter sites) is this Pepper Jobs which is 100W PD. Once again is just an OEM charger so is available with different brands on it. I don't have one but know a couple of people who do after I recommended them but I have zero idea if you'd get one in NZ or have to import on from the likes of Amazon. It really depends of you're keen to future proof yourself with a 100W PD charger or are happy with 60W.

https://www.pepper-jobs.com/products/pd10000-pd-charging