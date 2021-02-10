2x kits available
Complete NFT hydroponic kit with 108 growing holes
All pre-cut. Simply slots together to build two separate growing units
4 growing nft gullys per layer, 3 layers in total providing growing area in a small space -
h: 930mm
w: 1005mm
d: 380mm
2 kits were retrofitted together as part of a commercial proof-of-concept, growing an array of leafy greens under LEDs. We successfully grew basil, coriander, pak choi, lettuce
The kits are no long needed for the POC.
Some of the kit was never used.
They are suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and don't require LED lighting.
You will need to supply own reservoir and water pump
Includes:
NFT gully's
Frame for the gully's to sit
104 plastic net cups
Inlet attachment and return pipe
Shipping will be expensive, so pickup in Auckland only.
$130 each
both kits for $240