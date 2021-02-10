2x kits available

Complete NFT hydroponic kit with 108 growing holes

All pre-cut. Simply slots together to build two separate growing units



4 growing nft gullys per layer, 3 layers in total providing growing area in a small space -

h: 930mm

w: 1005mm

d: 380mm



2 kits were retrofitted together as part of a commercial proof-of-concept, growing an array of leafy greens under LEDs. We successfully grew basil, coriander, pak choi, lettuce



The kits are no long needed for the POC.

Some of the kit was never used.

They are suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and don't require LED lighting.



You will need to supply own reservoir and water pump

Includes:

NFT gully's

Frame for the gully's to sit

104 plastic net cups

Inlet attachment and return pipe



Shipping will be expensive, so pickup in Auckland only.

$130 each

both kits for $240