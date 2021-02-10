Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWanted: cheap iPhone!
callumb

81 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#281317 10-Feb-2021 17:11
Send private message

Hi,

After a cheap (or free) old iPhone for my daughter to use!

If anyone has one lying around let me know how much and details etc.

Cheers!

Create new topic
tehgerbil
940 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2653249 10-Feb-2021 20:27
Send private message

Pm'd

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Batman
Mad Scientist
28043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691507 12-Apr-2021 15:55
Send private message

also looking for similar for kid to use




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2691626 12-Apr-2021 17:28
Send private message

Interested in an iPhone 8 Plus with 80%+ battery health? Will be updated & reset before shipping.

 

Asking $250.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small



CYaBro
3831 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2691643 12-Apr-2021 18:28
Send private message

I have an iPhone 5s 16GB Space Grey if anyone is interested?

 

Just waiting for a replacement battery to arrive so I can replace that as it has been consumed and the phone dies pretty quickly.

 

No charger or cable, unfortunately, the bare handset only.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691733 12-Apr-2021 20:17
Send private message

CYaBro:

I have an iPhone 5s 16GB Space Grey if anyone is interested?


Just waiting for a replacement battery to arrive so I can replace that as it has been consumed and the phone dies pretty quickly.


No charger or cable, unfortunately, the bare handset only.



Pmed




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 