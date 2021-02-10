Hi,
After a cheap (or free) old iPhone for my daughter to use!
If anyone has one lying around let me know how much and details etc.
Cheers!
Pm'd
also looking for similar for kid to use
Interested in an iPhone 8 Plus with 80%+ battery health? Will be updated & reset before shipping.
Asking $250.
I have an iPhone 5s 16GB Space Grey if anyone is interested?
Just waiting for a replacement battery to arrive so I can replace that as it has been consumed and the phone dies pretty quickly.
No charger or cable, unfortunately, the bare handset only.
