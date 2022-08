I've been using Ali sourced parts for a while now, and my only criticism would be the tri brushes seem to wear a bit quicker, but overall would totally recommend this to avoid paying stupid prices.

One thing I've done since day one is get in the habit of clearing the dust container and knocking the filter to remove dust after each run, as it is more effective at cleaning if not left to get too full. It's been obvious the times I've forgotten to clear it after a couple of cleans of the house, and given it generally goes when we're at work it's not like I'm there to fix it in real time...