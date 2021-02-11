Hi, this combo has been gathering in dust for about 10 months. Hopefully someone else can have some fun with it. As of about 10 months ago this all worked ok on Windows 10. Oculus Home moaned about it being unsupported but worked fine. The Zuck might have done something since then, be warned, I'm not setting it all up to find out. The Razer Hydra is supported in Steam VR, just search for it in the store.

I had the most fun with this playing Project cars with my wheel.

Pick up only.

Reply here first, PM me second. First reply gets it. Pick up in Lower Hutt.