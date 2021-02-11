Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gbwelly

1147 posts

Uber Geek


#281327 11-Feb-2021 12:10
Hi, this combo has been gathering in dust for about 10 months. Hopefully someone else can have some fun with it. As of about 10 months ago this all worked ok on Windows 10. Oculus Home moaned about it being unsupported but worked fine. The Zuck might have done something since then, be warned, I'm not setting it all up to find out. The Razer Hydra is supported in Steam VR, just search for it in the store.

 

I had the most fun with this playing Project cars with my wheel.

 

Pick up only.

 

Reply here first, PM me second. First reply gets it. Pick up in Lower Hutt.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 







Rmani
185 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654588 11-Feb-2021 12:14
Hi, Would like to be considered for this.

tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2654743 11-Feb-2021 16:36
Interested too.

Huntakillaz
189 posts

Master Geek


  #2654829 11-Feb-2021 19:15
I'd like to be in to win too please



gbwelly

1147 posts

Uber Geek


  #2654938 12-Feb-2021 08:24
Gone







