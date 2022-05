Hi all,

I have a Great Outdoors tent, and it seems very difficult to get replacement poles.

If anyone has an old tent the are disposing of I'd love to take some of the poles, in particular pole 24 and 8a - though would be happy to take more for spares.

Alternatively if you know where I can get replacements that would also be great.

I have tried awning manufacturers, tent repair people, twinneedles, dwights and many others.