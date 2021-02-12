Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281347 12-Feb-2021 15:20
Send private message

Hey guys - got a couple more laptops to move along.

 

 

 

1. Dell E7270 - 6th Gen i5. 8GB DDR4. 256GB m.2 SSD. 1920x1080 12.5 in display. Looks tidy - missing one screw in the base and some sticker marks etc but nothing major.

 

Battery health is reported as excellent. Originally deployed in 2016. Hoping for $250 + Shipping

 

 

 

2. Surface Laptop 3 - i5 8GB 128GB model. The silver colour with the fabric like keyboard. Looks very good except for a few marks on the fabric (Not 100% sure how you clean that stuff)

 

Hoping for $1000 + Shipping

 

 

 

Also got some older Dell's if anyone is looking for something cheaper.

 

E7250

 

E7450

 

E6440

 

 

 

Pickup from Hamilton or shipping is normally $10-15.

 

Thanks

wratterus
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2655275 12-Feb-2021 15:25
Send private message

Hi, keen to buy the Dell please, will PM you. 

 

Actually @shapenz would you mind posting the specs (or service tags) of the older dells too? I might be keen to take all 4x off your hands. 

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2655414 12-Feb-2021 19:45
Send private message


wratterus
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2655417 12-Feb-2021 19:52
Send private message

What pricing on the two without any screen defects? 7450 and one of the 6440.



Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2655531 12-Feb-2021 23:01
Send private message

Could do $650 inc shipping for the 3 :)

esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2655572 13-Feb-2021 11:00
Send private message

Interested in the 7270 if the above poster doesn’t take it

wratterus
1453 posts

Uber Geek


  #2655787 13-Feb-2021 19:32
Send private message

Shapenz:

 

Could do $650 inc shipping for the 3 :)

 

 

Sounds good, will take the 3 thank you. 

Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2656499 15-Feb-2021 09:54
Send private message

Dell's gone thank you

 

 

 

Will take $900 for the surface :)



Shapenz

498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661051 22-Feb-2021 11:35
Send private message

$800 for the surface?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





