Hey guys - got a couple more laptops to move along.

1. Dell E7270 - 6th Gen i5. 8GB DDR4. 256GB m.2 SSD. 1920x1080 12.5 in display. Looks tidy - missing one screw in the base and some sticker marks etc but nothing major.

Battery health is reported as excellent. Originally deployed in 2016. Hoping for $250 + Shipping

2. Surface Laptop 3 - i5 8GB 128GB model. The silver colour with the fabric like keyboard. Looks very good except for a few marks on the fabric (Not 100% sure how you clean that stuff)

Hoping for $1000 + Shipping

Also got some older Dell's if anyone is looking for something cheaper.

E7250

E7450

E6440

Pickup from Hamilton or shipping is normally $10-15.

Thanks