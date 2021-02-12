michaelmurfy

Basically everything shown here (apart from the plants, the table etc). Also comes with the charging display stand (Photo here) - full list of pack:

- DJI Mavic Mini (v1).

- 64gb Sandisk Extreme MicroSD card.

- 4x batteries! Each with a run-time of ~30mins.

- Controller + Lightning cable (for iPhones).

- 3D Printed drone "box" + controller "box".

- The actual drone box.

- Extra propellers (I believe a full set + half a set).

- Battery charger which doubles as a holder for 3 batteries + power bank.

- A few MicroUSB cables.

So basically the only thing you need is to bring a phone and a place to fly. A great first drone - very easy and safe to fly and has great video and photo quality.

Some drone footage (sorry am in no way a professional):

Pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington CBD (by arrangement) or +$25 for delivery.

Asking price for pack: $700.