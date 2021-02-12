michaelmurfy

Basically everything shown here (apart from the plants, the table etc). Also comes with the charging display stand (Photo here) - full list of pack:
- DJI Mavic Mini (v1).
- 64gb Sandisk Extreme MicroSD card.
- 4x batteries! Each with a run-time of ~30mins.
- Controller + Lightning cable (for iPhones).
- 3D Printed drone "box" + controller "box".
- The actual drone box.
- Extra propellers (I believe a full set + half a set).
- Battery charger which doubles as a holder for 3 batteries + power bank.
- A few MicroUSB cables.
So basically the only thing you need is to bring a phone and a place to fly. A great first drone - very easy and safe to fly and has great video and photo quality.
Some drone footage (sorry am in no way a professional):
Pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington CBD (by arrangement) or +$25 for delivery.
Asking price for pack: $700.