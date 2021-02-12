michaelmurfy

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#281348 12-Feb-2021 15:43
Click to see full size

 

Basically everything shown here (apart from the plants, the table etc). Also comes with the charging display stand (Photo here) - full list of pack:

 

- DJI Mavic Mini (v1).
- 64gb Sandisk Extreme MicroSD card.
- 4x batteries! Each with a run-time of ~30mins.
- Controller + Lightning cable (for iPhones).
- 3D Printed drone "box" + controller "box".
- The actual drone box.
- Extra propellers (I believe a full set + half a set).
- Battery charger which doubles as a holder for 3 batteries + power bank.
- A few MicroUSB cables.

 

So basically the only thing you need is to bring a phone and a place to fly. A great first drone - very easy and safe to fly and has great video and photo quality.

 

Some drone footage (sorry am in no way a professional):

 

 

 

Pickup Paraparaumu or Wellington CBD (by arrangement) or +$25 for delivery.

 

Asking price for pack: $700.




  #2655724 13-Feb-2021 15:32
Dropping this down to $700 else make me an offer.




  #2655728 13-Feb-2021 16:20
So tempted! I assume this isn't really suitable for a beginner though? :)

 

 

  #2655732 13-Feb-2021 17:09
Definitely suited towards a beginner, the controls make it simple to fly







  #2655760 13-Feb-2021 18:28
networkn:

 

So tempted! I assume this isn't really suitable for a beginner though? :)

 

The drone (almost) flies itself. Very suited for beginner pilots :)




  #2691017 11-Apr-2021 19:12
I've still got this hanging around if anyone is interested? PM me an offer.




