Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedRe-list of what's left... cheap prices attached... look if you dare...
fritzman

262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#281352 12-Feb-2021 19:58
Send private message

More stuff added & list cleaned up...

 

I’ve put prices on as much as I can (ALL PLUS COURIER COST), but if it’s too much, please make a fair offer via PM... if that's a problem for you, please send me a PM explaining whatever's on your mind.

 

IT'S ALL IN TAURANGA

 

If you are concerned about buying from me... drop a PM to any of the buyers from my previous threads here... I haven't asked them but am pretty sure that they will tell you what you want to hear.

 

I can't ship the stuff for free, but will be driving from TAURANGA to ELLERSLIE in about 10 days and then KERIKERI for a wedding in early May, so if paying for postage/courier is a bother, them maybe you can meet me on the way (assuming you're North of me).

 

     

  1. 4-port KVM switch... $80 USB & VGA with cables and even a mouse and monitor, plus if you make me a really good offer, I'll toss in the 10 AC cables pictured later and the bunch of white cables I made up for my workshop bench.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Navman MY690... $80 Works perfectly, and I definitely have the PC-cable in a box in the spare room... I will hunt it out and include it.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Hard Drive power unit… $15

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Unopened 230V > 110V converter power adapter… $20

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. HP 22" VGA & DVI Monitor... (this is what I used on the KVM)… $40

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Fans and coolers... 

 

(6A) - Still got this one... $25

 

[imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/e93eb9529aff616fb505b661d813d4d9.jpg[/imgthumb]

 

 

 

(6B) - Plus these... $70 for what you see in the pic… 2 x ram coolers, 1 x fan controller, 1 x VOIP thingee, 4 x tripods, 7 x heatsink/fans, and then the fans –

 

70mm – 1 x (I think off an AMD cooler)

 

80mm – 3 x Vantec Stealth, 1 x random (new) and an Antec,

 

90mm – 1 x Vantec Stealth, 2 x Antec and 1 x Foxconn

 

120mm – 1 x Evercool, 2 x Sunbeamtech, 1 x Thermaltake and 3 x Tracens Pro

 

If you don't want them all, please describe by distinctive or location...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 2 x 1Tb drives - all tested and passed... One Samsung & one Toshiba $20 each

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 2 x 640Gb drives, 9 x 500Gb ones and 2 x 250Gb ones $90 the lot

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 1 x 4 foot fluorescent light with a normal AC-plug on the end of the cable… $25

 

Comes with 3 spare tubes and has worked flawlessly for years. (sorry, the pic is a bit dark.. it's white)

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 2 x 2Tb USB 2.0 USB drives... $60 for both

 

Both work great.  With AC adapters and USB cables…       

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 1 x APC Multi-box (The Belkin has gone)... $25

 

Working fine (I assume... I'm thinking they're a bit hard to test) when removed from service a week or two ago.  Can be difficult to get the plugs pushed into, as it has a protection system built in.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

     

  1. 8 x laptop drives... all tested and passed.  $50 the lot.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 2 x 2Tb Transcend rugged drives... $50 the pair.

 

I can't seem to find any spare USB 3.0 cables for them, so expect them without for the moment anyway.  Both working fine (I have not tested these with Crystaldisk)...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. A bunch of ram... click on the thumbnails to check the specifics of each... 

 

(15A) - 1Gb, 2Gb & 4Gb sticks. $30

 

Click to see full size

 

(15B) - SODIMMS 1Gb, 2Gb & 4Gb (the PC100/PC133 is SOLD)… $40 the lot.

 

The pair out to the left in the plastic container, are 2 x 4Gb DDR3 that I had in my Synology NAS... 

 

Click to see full size

 

(15C) – DDR2 & DDR3… $120 for the lot!

 

DDR2 – a 4x2Gb sequential serial set, 2 x sequential (pair) sets of 2x4Gb and a non-sequential set of 2x4Gb

 

DDR3 – a Perfect Storm 3x2Gb kit of nice DDR3 and 1 single LP 2Gb 1333 stick at the bottom (2 x gone) and an unpictured Supertalent 2Gb 1600 stick with chrome finned heatsink.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 1 x 3m printer cable… free – pay the postage

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

17.

 

17A – a couple of USB 2.0 2.5" cases… free – pay the postage

 

17B – a USB 2.0 & a USB 3.0 network adapter…. $10 & 20 respectively.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Old watercooling stuff… free – pay the postage

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Graphics cards. $25 for the 7 cards and the gpu cooler.

 

As far as I know, all of these are in good working order EXCEPT the pair of 580’s, which it appears need re-balling.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Graphics cards & Soundcard. $30 for the lot.

 

As far as I know, all of these are in good working order (except the one with the G on the fan… I binned it and the black breakout cable), in fact, the HIS one top right has hardly been used.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Some small heatsinks… free – pay the postage.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Unopened Asus (I think it is) wifi aerial... free – pay the postage.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 11 (I think) x network leads… free – pay the postage

 

(I used these in conjunction with the KVM and other devices on the workshop bench)

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 10 x AC leads... some pretty long… free – pay the postage

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Zinwell PVR - great working order, with recently replaced drive... $40

 

[imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/aaa41ee8bd2493caa43c2982c64122b0.jpg[/imgthumb]

 

 

 

     

  1. Adaptec Raid Card… Unused - $60

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. 2 x windows 10 PCs…

 

27A – C2D-8500, 4Gb ram, 250Gb SSD – older but running well, tested and fresh install of windows 10 Pro (64-bit) done today – activated with digital license.  Gotta go.  $100.

 

27B – 4Gb Ram, 240Gb SSD and clean install of 32-Bit Win10, similarly activated.  $100

 

 

 

     

  1. Still have a couple of decent Power Supplies...  Thought one was spoken for, but money never showed up and no response to PM, so here they are again...

 

(28A) – Semi-Modular 750W with all cables... $65

 

Click to see full size

 

 (28B) - 600W Zippy (my personal favourite)... very solid single 12V line... $50

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Canon printer inks... free – pay the postage

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. D-Link Powerline wifi extenders... $15 for both.

 

These add onto your existing D-Link Powerline kit...

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

     

  1. Netgear firewall... $70

 

[imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/85925d4e452171195a45e293d1962f23.jpg[/imgthumb]

 

 

 

     

  1. About 5 Laptops, all Win10 activated – these plus

 

32A.  Toshiba C650, i3 cpu, 4Gb ram, 320Gb harddrive, Battery poor (lasts about 8m sitting at desktop), Win10 - $80

 



 

 32B.  HP 15" laptop, AMD A6 7310 cpu, 8GB RAM, 1Tb harddrive, Battery good, Win 10, Has a broken plug stuck in the audio jack, so includes usb audio I/O - $100

 



 

 32C.  Toshiba L850, i7 cpu, 4Gb ram, 750Gb haddrive, Battery good, Win10 - $150

 



 

 32D  HP d014TU, i3 cpu, 8Gb ram, New Kingston 480Gb ssd, Battery good, Win10 - $250

 

 

 

 

 

Also have a virtually new 2-port VGA/USB KVM – still in the box (I think it was used twice).

 

 

 

PLUS… I you want to pick it up, a Kyocera P2135DN, that had a cockroach go through it about 3yrs ago… I’ve never bothered to get it looked at, but prints with a streaky portion up the middle of the page… did me in the office just fine.  Still works great, just don’t use it any longer.




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
fritzman

262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2655527 12-Feb-2021 22:23
Send private message

Sorry about the errant links for some of the pics...

6A) - Still got this one... $25

Click to see full size


Zinwell PVR - great working order, with recently replaced drive... $40


Click to see full size



Netgear firewall... $70


Click to see full size




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

fritzman

262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2655562 13-Feb-2021 10:37
Send private message

Sorry... must have been knackered last night..

 

6A) - Still got this one... $25

 

Click to see full size




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

fritzman

262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2748160 22-Jul-2021 13:58
Send private message

Stuff has to go...  OPEN TO OFFERS...

 

Definitely prefer pickup, but shipping still OK (bundles preferred).

 

Items gone include 7, 10, 14, 18, 22, 23, 32B from memory but will check and confirm.




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)



brownie112
424 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748169 22-Jul-2021 14:06
Send private message

HI I'm keen on 14. Also canon inks, let me quickly check my printer model. Will PM to sort out best way to post.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2748282 22-Jul-2021 15:17
Send private message

I am also keen on the ink cartridges. Please PM me if the other person doesn't take them. Happy to pay postage.

 

I would also be interested in a couple of graphics cards, any specs, as long as they have HDMI. I don't need more than a couple. Let me know.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748286 22-Jul-2021 15:21
Send private message

I'll take the printer cable if still available. Pmd




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

fritzman

262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2748291 22-Jul-2021 15:36
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I am also keen on the ink cartridges. Please PM me if the other person doesn't take them. Happy to pay postage.

 

I would also be interested in a couple of graphics cards, any specs, as long as they have HDMI. I don't need more than a couple. Let me know.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ink is yours.

 

Let me find and check the cards...




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15337 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2748293 22-Jul-2021 15:41
Send private message

fritzman:

 

Rikkitic:

 

I am also keen on the ink cartridges. Please PM me if the other person doesn't take them. Happy to pay postage.

 

I would also be interested in a couple of graphics cards, any specs, as long as they have HDMI. I don't need more than a couple. Let me know.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ink is yours.

 

Let me find and check the cards...

 

 

Great. PM your bank details and costs and I will send my address and some money.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Slasher
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2748638 23-Jul-2021 09:46
Send private message

Hi, il take the 

 

     

  1. D-Link Powerline wifi extenders 

 

and one 1tb PC hdd, whatever you think is the best one for my dads pc.

 

Also I am in Mt Wellington if you are coming to Ellerslie I can pick it up from you?

 

Thanks

fritzman

262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2748804 23-Jul-2021 16:10
Send private message

Also GONE... 6A, 8, 11, 15A, 16, 28A, 29, 30.

 

 

 

Keep the offers coming people...  (I might try to do a tidy up and move the stuff remaining to a new list, as this one is a bit of work now lol). 

 

Thanks to all those who have helped me unload stuff!




Office Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 