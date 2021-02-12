More stuff added & list cleaned up...

I’ve put prices on as much as I can (ALL PLUS COURIER COST), but if it’s too much, please make a fair offer via PM... if that's a problem for you, please send me a PM explaining whatever's on your mind.

IT'S ALL IN TAURANGA

If you are concerned about buying from me... drop a PM to any of the buyers from my previous threads here... I haven't asked them but am pretty sure that they will tell you what you want to hear.

I can't ship the stuff for free, but will be driving from TAURANGA to ELLERSLIE in about 10 days and then KERIKERI for a wedding in early May, so if paying for postage/courier is a bother, them maybe you can meet me on the way (assuming you're North of me).

4-port KVM switch... $80 USB & VGA with cables and even a mouse and monitor, plus if you make me a really good offer, I'll toss in the 10 AC cables pictured later and the bunch of white cables I made up for my workshop bench.

Navman MY690... $80 Works perfectly, and I definitely have the PC-cable in a box in the spare room... I will hunt it out and include it.

Hard Drive power unit… $15

Unopened 230V > 110V converter power adapter… $20

HP 22" VGA & DVI Monitor... (this is what I used on the KVM)… $40

Fans and coolers...

(6A) - Still got this one... $25

[imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/e93eb9529aff616fb505b661d813d4d9.jpg[/imgthumb]

(6B) - Plus these... $70 for what you see in the pic… 2 x ram coolers, 1 x fan controller, 1 x VOIP thingee, 4 x tripods, 7 x heatsink/fans, and then the fans –

70mm – 1 x (I think off an AMD cooler)

80mm – 3 x Vantec Stealth, 1 x random (new) and an Antec,

90mm – 1 x Vantec Stealth, 2 x Antec and 1 x Foxconn

120mm – 1 x Evercool, 2 x Sunbeamtech, 1 x Thermaltake and 3 x Tracens Pro

If you don't want them all, please describe by distinctive or location...

2 x 1Tb drives - all tested and passed... One Samsung & one Toshiba $20 each

2 x 640Gb drives, 9 x 500Gb ones and 2 x 250Gb ones $90 the lot

1 x 4 foot fluorescent light with a normal AC-plug on the end of the cable… $25

Comes with 3 spare tubes and has worked flawlessly for years. (sorry, the pic is a bit dark.. it's white)

2 x 2Tb USB 2.0 USB drives... $60 for both

Both work great. With AC adapters and USB cables…

1 x APC Multi-box (The Belkin has gone)... $25

Working fine (I assume... I'm thinking they're a bit hard to test) when removed from service a week or two ago. Can be difficult to get the plugs pushed into, as it has a protection system built in.

8 x laptop drives... all tested and passed. $50 the lot.

2 x 2Tb Transcend rugged drives... $50 the pair.

I can't seem to find any spare USB 3.0 cables for them, so expect them without for the moment anyway. Both working fine (I have not tested these with Crystaldisk)...

A bunch of ram... click on the thumbnails to check the specifics of each...

(15A) - 1Gb, 2Gb & 4Gb sticks. $30

(15B) - SODIMMS 1Gb, 2Gb & 4Gb (the PC100/PC133 is SOLD)… $40 the lot.

The pair out to the left in the plastic container, are 2 x 4Gb DDR3 that I had in my Synology NAS...

(15C) – DDR2 & DDR3… $120 for the lot!

DDR2 – a 4x2Gb sequential serial set, 2 x sequential (pair) sets of 2x4Gb and a non-sequential set of 2x4Gb

DDR3 – a Perfect Storm 3x2Gb kit of nice DDR3 and 1 single LP 2Gb 1333 stick at the bottom (2 x gone) and an unpictured Supertalent 2Gb 1600 stick with chrome finned heatsink.

1 x 3m printer cable… free – pay the postage

17.

17A – a couple of USB 2.0 2.5" cases… free – pay the postage

17B – a USB 2.0 & a USB 3.0 network adapter…. $10 & 20 respectively.

Old watercooling stuff… free – pay the postage

Graphics cards. $25 for the 7 cards and the gpu cooler.

As far as I know, all of these are in good working order EXCEPT the pair of 580’s, which it appears need re-balling.

Graphics cards & Soundcard. $30 for the lot.

As far as I know, all of these are in good working order (except the one with the G on the fan… I binned it and the black breakout cable), in fact, the HIS one top right has hardly been used.

Some small heatsinks… free – pay the postage.

Unopened Asus (I think it is) wifi aerial... free – pay the postage.

11 (I think) x network leads… free – pay the postage

(I used these in conjunction with the KVM and other devices on the workshop bench)

10 x AC leads... some pretty long… free – pay the postage

Zinwell PVR - great working order, with recently replaced drive... $40

[imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/aaa41ee8bd2493caa43c2982c64122b0.jpg[/imgthumb]

Adaptec Raid Card… Unused - $60

2 x windows 10 PCs…

27A – C2D-8500, 4Gb ram, 250Gb SSD – older but running well, tested and fresh install of windows 10 Pro (64-bit) done today – activated with digital license. Gotta go. $100.

27B – 4Gb Ram, 240Gb SSD and clean install of 32-Bit Win10, similarly activated. $100

Still have a couple of decent Power Supplies... Thought one was spoken for, but money never showed up and no response to PM, so here they are again...

(28A) – Semi-Modular 750W with all cables... $65

(28B) - 600W Zippy (my personal favourite)... very solid single 12V line... $50

Canon printer inks... free – pay the postage

D-Link Powerline wifi extenders... $15 for both.

These add onto your existing D-Link Powerline kit...

Netgear firewall... $70

[imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/85925d4e452171195a45e293d1962f23.jpg[/imgthumb]

About 5 Laptops, all Win10 activated – these plus

32A. Toshiba C650, i3 cpu, 4Gb ram, 320Gb harddrive, Battery poor (lasts about 8m sitting at desktop), Win10 - $80







32B. HP 15" laptop, AMD A6 7310 cpu, 8GB RAM, 1Tb harddrive, Battery good, Win 10, Has a broken plug stuck in the audio jack, so includes usb audio I/O - $100







32C. Toshiba L850, i7 cpu, 4Gb ram, 750Gb haddrive, Battery good, Win10 - $150







32D HP d014TU, i3 cpu, 8Gb ram, New Kingston 480Gb ssd, Battery good, Win10 - $250

Also have a virtually new 2-port VGA/USB KVM – still in the box (I think it was used twice).

PLUS… I you want to pick it up, a Kyocera P2135DN, that had a cockroach go through it about 3yrs ago… I’ve never bothered to get it looked at, but prints with a streaky portion up the middle of the page… did me in the office just fine. Still works great, just don’t use it any longer.