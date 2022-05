Logitech MK550 Wireless Desktop Ergonomic Wave keyboard and Mouse Combo with Unifying Receiver

$60 (retails for $130)

Hardly used - selling as I am upgrading my office.

This is a great keyboard and mouse combo for your home office. Just plug in the unifying USB receiver and you’re done.

Marks in photo are not permanent

No box sorry.

Pickup: Kilbirnie, Wellington