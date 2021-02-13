Finally I have something to offer back to the community’s although it might be fairly valueless.
This is a Japanese voltage Nintendo wii with everything you see.
I had a D2CPro mod chip installed years ago by Matt from Tronix.
I used to run homebrew backups.
It turns on and works 100% from what I can see but I can’t remember how the homebrew works. And the interface is in Japanese.
Might be fun for someone or if someone is needing parts/accessories.
Will be expensive to post so pick up only from Wattle Downs, Auckland.