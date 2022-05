Kickstarter Emblaser laser cutter/engraver by Darkly Labs.

Bought with lots of plans, but changing prioritues and it's not been getting any use.



Kickstarter page for more info:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1537608281/lazerblade-the-affordable-laser-cutter-engraver



Model: A3 LazerBlade Kit (they renamed from LazerBlade to Emblaser for trademark reasons)

Software: Cut2D-Laser and PicLaser-Lite software bundle.



Paid AU$760 in 2015.



Asking NZ$200 ono



Pickup preferred: Milford, Auckland