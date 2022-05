Hi,

Interested if anyone has a Nintendo Switch they are wanting to sell.

My kids are pooling their savings so trying to avoid the lottery and potential disappointment of a TradeMe purchase.

Games not necessarily a requirement but Animal Crossing, Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 would all be considered too.

Please PM me if you are interested. Based in Wellington, but happy to pay for shipping if needed.

Thanks

Simon.