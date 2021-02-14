I've got an old Xbox 360 S which has been sitting around not being used for years, but it's something that the kids would be more than happy to game on. Only has one controller and 4GB of storage though...

So I'm looking for:

1) Xbox 360 wireless controller - ideally with the AA battery pack since that's what the existing controller has.

2) 250GB or larger HDD that will fit the 360 S.

3) Any G or PG rated games suitable for offline, two player split-screen gameplay. We have Kinect also.

Not wanting to spend a lot but if you have anything laying around you want to get rid of flick me a PM. I'm based in Palmerston North but happy to ship from elsewhere.