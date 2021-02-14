Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
baileym1

#281378 14-Feb-2021 20:05
I have a older kindle that doesn't have a backlight - would be nice to read without having to have the lamp on - if anyone has one going cheap that is collecting dust - please let me know - don't use very often since I prefer real books, but a author I have started reading had a 10 book omnibus on kindle for very cheap (price of one hardcopy)

 

Item
  #2656365 14-Feb-2021 20:53
I got a paper white - few years old but works fine as far as I can tell!

 

 




.

baileym1

  #2656369 14-Feb-2021 21:00
how much Item? can PM me if you want - it has a backlight I take it?

Item
  #2656372 14-Feb-2021 21:04
baileym1: how much Item? can PM me if you want - it has a backlight I take it?

 

 

 

Let me confirm it still works first!

 

If it does, you can have it gratis + any postage costs

 

 

 

Edit - yes it is backlit 




.



baileym1

  #2656392 14-Feb-2021 21:26
oh wow that would be amazing!

Item
  #2656394 14-Feb-2021 21:30
baileym1: oh wow that would be amazing!

 

 

 

Plugged in and charging now - will leave it overnight and check in with you tomorrow.




.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2656409 14-Feb-2021 22:05
I have one as well (Paperwhite) with a case that has been sitting around - will go find it as been meaning to sell it.




Bung
  #2656420 14-Feb-2021 23:32
baileym1: oh wow that would be amazing!


More than you know. E-ink readers are front lit unlike most screens.



baileym1

  #2656440 15-Feb-2021 07:24
Bung:
baileym1: oh wow that would be amazing!


More than you know. E-ink readers are front lit unlike most screens.

 

 

oh really I didnt know that - marketing materials or quick google search I did refer to a backlight

Handsomedan
  #2656465 15-Feb-2021 09:02
baileym1:  oh really I didnt know that - marketing materials or quick google search I did refer to a backlight

 

Yeah the front light is why they don't affect your sleep like an LCD screen with backlight when reading in bed at night etc. 

 

Absolutely brilliant things, Kindles/eReaders. 




Item
  #2656469 15-Feb-2021 09:11
baileym1: oh wow that would be amazing!


So it all looks good!

It is yours if you want it - maybe PM with the details?




.

