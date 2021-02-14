I got a paper white - few years old but works fine as far as I can tell!
baileym1: how much Item? can PM me if you want - it has a backlight I take it?
Let me confirm it still works first!
If it does, you can have it gratis + any postage costs
Edit - yes it is backlit
baileym1: oh wow that would be amazing!
Plugged in and charging now - will leave it overnight and check in with you tomorrow.
I have one as well (Paperwhite) with a case that has been sitting around - will go find it as been meaning to sell it.
More than you know. E-ink readers are front lit unlike most screens.
oh really I didnt know that - marketing materials or quick google search I did refer to a backlight
Yeah the front light is why they don't affect your sleep like an LCD screen with backlight when reading in bed at night etc.
Absolutely brilliant things, Kindles/eReaders.
