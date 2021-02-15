Selling my Noctua NH-U12S as I changed to a different heatsink that's quieter. It was used for perhaps two months, probably less. As far as I can tell it's in excellent condition, I cleaned the base with the proper cleaner from Arctic Silver. Includes everything that comes in the box including what's left of the little tube of heat transfer paste - no idea how much is left as it's opaque. Purchased from Computer Lounge 9th Dec 2020 so if the warranty is transferable it's got about 9 months left, but Noctua are reliable.

New they're $120, selling for say $100 including shipping to cities or towns where there's no courier surcharge like rural delivery. I'll give it a couple of days before I list it on trademe.