Just wanted to see if there might be any interest in my CNC Mill. It's not getting enough/any use from me with everything else going on.

May have seen it in earlier posts

Since that picture was taken I've built a custom enclosure with a stainless catch tray for it out of 1515 extrusion and highly rated acrylic designed to take any accidental impacts and also contain any coolant. It has the coolant pump and everything I just haven't got it working due to lack of time. I haven't even peeled the protective layer off one of the doors. Added the Estop on the enclosure, custom splash shields over the Nema Steppers. The enclosure can be disassembled easy enough and put back together that same or differently if preferred.

It's got a full set of ER20 Collets

Multiple cutters mostly in 3/4/5/6mm (I usually purchased 3 at a time, so lot's of spares)

A coupe of ball end cutters

Self Centering Edge Finder

Magnetic Micrometer for getting things square / aligning edges etc...

Machinist Vice on the table + Clamp Kit

Full Specs are:

Specification

XK7113

Table size

400x140mm

Drilling capacity

13mm

X-axis

220mm

Y-axis

120mm

Z-axis

200mm

T-slot

MT12

Spindle center to column distance

180mm

Spindle nose to table distance

200mm

Spindle speed

0-3000rpm Mach3 controller

Spindle motor

1 phase DC type brushless motor with driver 500W

Spindle

Non-power spindle ER20

Ball screw(diameter+lead)

1605

Guide way width

15 Liner guideway

Step motor torque(X/Y/Z)

2.5/2.5/3.5N.m

Machine size

590x590x780mm

Machine weight

84kgs

I've mostly milled Aluminium and Engineering Plastics such as POM on it and it's had no trouble with anything. I have a block or two of each that can go with it.

Buyer can also have the copy of Mach3 that it's been running with and the config files as I had them. The buyer can even have the USB cable :-)

Looking for $4,000.

Shipping would be tricky as it's pretty bulky, but I'm in Wellington/Porirua for pick up.

Feel free to ask any questions.