Just wanted to see if there might be any interest in my CNC Mill. It's not getting enough/any use from me with everything else going on.
May have seen it in earlier posts
Since that picture was taken I've built a custom enclosure with a stainless catch tray for it out of 1515 extrusion and highly rated acrylic designed to take any accidental impacts and also contain any coolant. It has the coolant pump and everything I just haven't got it working due to lack of time. I haven't even peeled the protective layer off one of the doors. Added the Estop on the enclosure, custom splash shields over the Nema Steppers. The enclosure can be disassembled easy enough and put back together that same or differently if preferred.
It's got a full set of ER20 Collets
Multiple cutters mostly in 3/4/5/6mm (I usually purchased 3 at a time, so lot's of spares)
A coupe of ball end cutters
Self Centering Edge Finder
Magnetic Micrometer for getting things square / aligning edges etc...
Machinist Vice on the table + Clamp Kit
Full Specs are:
Specification
XK7113
Table size
400x140mm
Drilling capacity
13mm
X-axis
220mm
Y-axis
120mm
Z-axis
200mm
T-slot
MT12
Spindle center to column distance
180mm
Spindle nose to table distance
200mm
Spindle speed
0-3000rpm Mach3 controller
Spindle motor
1 phase DC type brushless motor with driver 500W
Spindle
Non-power spindle ER20
Ball screw(diameter+lead)
1605
Guide way width
15 Liner guideway
Step motor torque(X/Y/Z)
2.5/2.5/3.5N.m
Machine size
590x590x780mm
Machine weight
84kgs
I've mostly milled Aluminium and Engineering Plastics such as POM on it and it's had no trouble with anything. I have a block or two of each that can go with it.
Buyer can also have the copy of Mach3 that it's been running with and the config files as I had them. The buyer can even have the USB cable :-)
Looking for $4,000.
Shipping would be tricky as it's pretty bulky, but I'm in Wellington/Porirua for pick up.
Feel free to ask any questions.