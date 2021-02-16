Up for sale is a Teclast 2 in 1 tablet which has windows and android built in, bought as per the below link

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=77&topicId=214277

The windows side of it works perfectly, I seem to have a bit of trouble with the android side though. If its plugged in for charging there isnt any issues. However, when unplugged it will keep rebooting every few minutes. It may be as simple as updating the firmware, but it doesnt seem to work OTA, and tbh im too busy with a house build (and maybe too lazy lol) to download / extract, play around etc to do the update.

Due to the above issue, I'm really not sure on price sorry. I would be open to swaps on an similar android device (similar screen size), and a good battery (and WAF lol) as its due to be used as central home hub for automation etc.

Am based in Christchurch

Thanks