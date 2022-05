I’ve had these headphones for a couple of years now, but have barely used since I bought some AirPods. They sound great, and the ANC still holds up. I’m not sure of battery condition but they still go for a lot more than 8 hours. They come with the original travel case. Physically they are in reasonable condition. The ear pads are fully intact, but there is some scuffing on the exterior.

Looking for $120.

Pickup in Cambridge or Hamilton CBD during working hours.

I’m happy to courier as well.