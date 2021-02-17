Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281432 17-Feb-2021 13:00
Send private message

My daily driver PC has shuffled off it's digital coil. AMD 2800+ Athalon. Lasted me a good number of years, despite years of abuse ..

 

The covers have never been on - HDD's swap in and out, etc.

 

I'm looking for a mobo/CPU combo - hopefully to re-use my existing DDR-3 RAM and PSU.

 

Not looking for a performance setup - web browsing, youtube, some CAD, and the most taxing game would be Duke Nukem 3D. The original.

 

The old Athalon handled this fine. Even HVEC vids with the some framedrop and 100%  CPU ...

 

 

 

Only stipulation would be 2 video ports - HDMI/DVI and VGA.

 

New gear is so expensive, and can't really justify.

 

The other option would be something like a PB-Tech ex-lease.




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

 1 | 2
toejam316
1116 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658240 17-Feb-2021 13:29
Send private message

What about this on trademe?




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2658316 17-Feb-2021 14:25
Send private message

 Athlon XP 2800+ or Athlon 64 2800+?  If XP the PSU will more than likely be 20 pin without a P4 connection.





SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658322 17-Feb-2021 14:33
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 Athlon XP 2800+ or Athlon 64 2800+?  If XP the PSU will more than likely be 20 pin without a P4 connection.



Athlon 64 2800+.

I did buy a new PSU as I thought that was causing the failure, and has the 8pin CPU connector
The PC would spontaneously reboot when it got warmer than 25 degrees ambient.
I had regreased the CPU and heatsink assembly. Didn't help.. reseated the CPU. same again.
Disconnected all drives. No go. Would boot occasionally with primary SSD installed and go to recovery screen. Even there it would reboot after a few seconds.
And steadily worse and now won't even boot.

Cheers





My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government



K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2658328 17-Feb-2021 14:38
Send private message

SepticSceptic:
K8Toledo:

 Athlon XP 2800+ or Athlon 64 2800+?  If XP the PSU will more than likely be 20 pin without a P4 connection.



Athlon 64 2800+.

I did buy a new PSU as I thought that was causing the failure, and has the 8pin CPU connector
The PC would spontaneously reboot when it got warmer than 25 degrees ambient.
I had regreased the CPU and heatsink assembly. Didn't help.. reseated the CPU. same again.
Disconnected all drives. No go. Would boot occasionally with primary SSD installed and go to recovery screen. Even there it would reboot after a few seconds.
And steadily worse and now won't even boot.

Cheers


Hah yeah I just noticed your RAM is DDR3 so clearly not Athlon XP.....

Where are you located?





Jase2985
11505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658470 17-Feb-2021 15:10
Send private message

i have a few sitting round will have to confirm what they are

 

i think one is an i5 2600

SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658549 17-Feb-2021 16:58
Send private message


Hah yeah I just noticed your RAM is DDR3 so clearly not Athlon XP.....

Where are you located?

Where are you located?


Auckland. North Shore




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2658550 17-Feb-2021 16:59
Send private message

toejam316:

What about this on trademe?



Thanks Toejam.
I'll look into this as well.

Cheers




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government



K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659072 18-Feb-2021 15:04
Send private message

SepticSceptic:
K8Toledo:

 

 Athlon XP 2800+ or Athlon 64 2800+?  If XP the PSU will more than likely be 20 pin without a P4 connection.

 



Athlon 64 2800+.

I did buy a new PSU as I thought that was causing the failure, and has the 8pin CPU connector
The PC would spontaneously reboot when it got warmer than 25 degrees ambient.
I had regreased the CPU and heatsink assembly. Didn't help.. reseated the CPU. same again.
Disconnected all drives. No go. Would boot occasionally with primary SSD installed and go to recovery screen. Even there it would reboot after a few seconds.
And steadily worse and now won't even boot.

Cheers

 

What motherboard is it?  Could it be VRM failure?  Two of my Socket 939 boards died that way....

 

 

 

Several AM2/AM3 motherboards & CPU's are scattered around my house which is about an hour north of AK - be happy to send you a CPU/mobo combo (if boards pass testing :)).

 

The CPU's are single/dual core though & you're probably better going quad core....

 

Last week I sold my Phenom II X4 955 that had been running @ 4.2GHz since 2009. It still performs well (was sad to see it go tbh).

 

 





SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2660061 20-Feb-2021 11:26
Send private message

K8Toledo:

What motherboard is it?  Could it be VRM failure?  Two of my Socket 939 boards died that way....


 


Several AM2/AM3 motherboards & CPU's are scattered around my house which is about an hour north of AK - be happy to send you a CPU/mobo combo (if boards pass testing :)).


The CPU's are single/dual core though & you're probably better going quad core....


Last week I sold my Phenom II X4 955 that had been running @ 4.2GHz since 2009. It still performs well (was sad to see it go tbh).


 



Thanks for the offer of the mobo but you're probably correct in that I would be better off with a quad core as linked earlier to a TM link.

It could be a VRM failure but these days it's not cost effective to even warm up the soldering iron. Of course it could be something totally different like a bad solder connection or even the CPU may be flaky.

Again, thanks for the offer.





My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

Jase2985
11505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660067 20-Feb-2021 11:52
Send private message

i have the following:

 

Gigabyte ga-h55m-s2h with i think a I5 750 and 8GB of ram

 

Asus p8z68-m pro with a I5 2600 and 8GB of ram.

 

 

timbosan
1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660072 20-Feb-2021 12:08
Send private message

Hi,

I have 3 complete systems I am about to list on Geekzone, specs are (exact model numbers are to be confirmed):

Athlon x4-955, 8GB RAM, but only has onboard VGA. Mini tower case
Athlon x4-635 (I think) 8GB RAM (I think), again on board VGA Only, mini tower case
Athlon X6 (not sure only exact model), has on board HDMI, DVI and VGA. This is was a HTPC so has a fanless PSU and a quite CPU cooler, sitting in a Silverstone HTPC case.  Can take full sized ATX boards and around 6 3.5" HDD from memory. 

All are full working units, case, power supply, motherboard, CPU, RAM.  I will have to check but not sure if they still have drives in them.

I am in Auckland.

SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2660438 21-Feb-2021 11:44
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

i have the following:

 

Gigabyte ga-h55m-s2h with i think a I5 750 and 8GB of ram

 

Asus p8z68-m pro with a I5 2600 and 8GB of ram.

 

 

 

 

Hiya Jase2985,

 

Do either of these have dual video ? Not that I'm adverse to adding another video card if necessary

 

I couldn't find any specs on the I5 2600 ? Searches tended to recommend I7 2600 series.




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2660443 21-Feb-2021 11:51
Send private message

timbosan:

 

Hi,

I have 3 complete systems I am about to list on Geekzone, specs are (exact model numbers are to be confirmed):

Athlon x4-955, 8GB RAM, but only has onboard VGA. Mini tower case
Athlon x4-635 (I think) 8GB RAM (I think), again on board VGA Only, mini tower case
Athlon X6 (not sure only exact model), has on board HDMI, DVI and VGA. This is was a HTPC so has a fanless PSU and a quite CPU cooler, sitting in a Silverstone HTPC case.  Can take full sized ATX boards and around 6 3.5" HDD from memory. 

All are full working units, case, power supply, motherboard, CPU, RAM.  I will have to check but not sure if they still have drives in them.

I am in Auckland.

 

 

Hiya Timbosan,

 

Maybe the Athlon X6, (or the X4 955)  but I suspect that it would be out of my price range - I don't require a case, PSU or HDD's.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

Jase2985
11505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660463 21-Feb-2021 13:00
Send private message

SepticSceptic:

 

Jase2985:

 

i have the following:

 

Gigabyte ga-h55m-s2h with i think a I5 750 and 8GB of ram

 

Asus p8z68-m pro with a I5 2600 and 8GB of ram.

 

 

 

 

Hiya Jase2985,

 

Do either of these have dual video ? Not that I'm adverse to adding another video card if necessary

 

I couldn't find any specs on the I5 2600 ? Searches tended to recommend I7 2600 series.

 

 

must be the I7, haven't used it for a while

 

I believe both motherboards support dual monitors, just one of them has to be the VGA connector and the other can be either the HDMI or DVI

 

Looking into it i don't think the i5 750 has integrated graphics but the motherboard supports it with the right chip

SepticSceptic

1967 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2661011 22-Feb-2021 10:32
Send private message

Hiya.

I'd be interested in the I7 mobo/CPU if it's up for sale?

Cheers




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





