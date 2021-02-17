My daily driver PC has shuffled off it's digital coil. AMD 2800+ Athalon. Lasted me a good number of years, despite years of abuse ..

The covers have never been on - HDD's swap in and out, etc.

I'm looking for a mobo/CPU combo - hopefully to re-use my existing DDR-3 RAM and PSU.

Not looking for a performance setup - web browsing, youtube, some CAD, and the most taxing game would be Duke Nukem 3D. The original.

The old Athalon handled this fine. Even HVEC vids with the some framedrop and 100% CPU ...

Only stipulation would be 2 video ports - HDMI/DVI and VGA.

New gear is so expensive, and can't really justify.

The other option would be something like a PB-Tech ex-lease.